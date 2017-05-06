David Ortiz really enjoyed his Kentucky Derby experience

Retired life is treating David Ortiz pretty well, we’d say.

The former Boston Red Sox star has been spotted relaxing in several cozy locations over the last few months, and on Saturday he was among the nearly 160,000 people to descend upon Churchill Downs to witness Always Dreaming win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Needless to say, this was a first-time experience for Ortiz. During his career, he always spent Derby weekend beating up on opposing pitchers. If he were still active this season, he would have been in Minnesota on Saturday helping the Sox in their 11-1 destruction of the Twins.

This year though, he spent Derby Day posing for tons of pictures, which included some entertaining shots with Triple Crown jockey Victor Espinoza as part of their partnership with Sketchers.





The photos may have been business related, but Ortiz is rarely “all-business” unless he’s standing in a batter’s box.





Maybe we should take that back.

While there, Ortiz also had an opportunity to dress up and reunite with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.





Yeah, he’s rocking pinstripes. So what?

He’s David Ortiz. He can get away with it.





To say David Ortiz looked right at home at the Kentucky Derby would be an understatement. And to say we hope he makes this trip a new yearly tradition would be an even bigger understatement.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813