Dave Roberts carries heavy heart into Dodgers season: 'I know how much my dad meant to me'

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Waymon Roberts and his son, Dave, still had plans.

Another road trip, like the one Waymon took with the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer, the one where he hung out with Orel Hershiser and Rick Monday, getting all the old stories, laughing ’til his eyes overflowed.

“He had the time of his life,” Dave said.

There’d be more like that. More laughs. More sunny days. More time.

They’d talked about coming so close last October, about winning it all this year, winning it together, Waymon up there in the family section, Dave down there on the top step, but if not, then trying hard, honoring the results and piling up some good days.

Waymon had had those heart troubles a ways back, after all, and now was in a pretty good fight against multiple myeloma. He’d vowed to whip that, though. Said so every day. Said he’d see Dave on those road trips this year, no doubt about it.

And Dave, he’d beaten back Hodgkin’s lymphoma six or seven years ago. They both knew the value of a good day. They planned for more of those. More good days. More time.

Dave spent Thursday morning at a cemetery in Oceanside, where he’d chosen a site to bury Waymon’s ashes. Two weeks ago, hell-bent on enduring the cancer, outlasting it, his eye on that, Waymon’s heart gave out. He was 68. Left behind, Eiko, his wife of 45 years. His son and daughter. Grandchildren. And all those days ahead, the ones he’d planned on. They’d all planned on.

On Thursday evening, Dave’s eyes went soft. He was seated behind a desk in the visitor’s clubhouse at Angel Stadium. The Dodgers would play the Angels in a couple hours. The regular season, Dave’s second as a manager, was four days away. His dad was going to miss it.

“We all have our time,” he said.

He let that sit in the room for a few seconds, unattached. He wouldn’t say it was unfair. He wouldn’t say it was enough. So Dave has a mother to console. A season to tend to. A team to run.

“I did a lot of grieving for two days,” he said. “When I came back, the first day, everything sped up on me. I wasn’t present. Then it started to get better. Each day it gets better.”

As he said once, “I am the son of Waymon and Eiko Roberts,” and that seemed to cover the entirety of Dave Roberts. The little kid who became a big leaguer. The man of humility and warmth, the man of generous spirit, who would marry and raise his own children in that spirit. He would survive. He would win. He would make plans.

And now, after all those todays, maybe he can’t help but think some about tomorrow, about a day when it gets better.

“I know how much my dad meant to me,” he said. “I know how much I meant to him. Me and my sister both. And I do think about him all the time. It’s still very fresh. I don’t want that to affect what I have to do here. I know it won’t. I just know he had so much joy when he came to the ballpark, even when he watched on TV. We always talked about the team, about winning a championship.”

It is wonderful to dream. Better to dream with your dad.

“I’m going to look up into the family section one night soon and he won’t be there,” Dave said. “My mom will be, and I’ll be thankful for that. Still.”

He stopped and let that sit in the room, unguarded.

