Darling leads Blackhawks to 2-1 win against Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling blocks a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Scott Darling made a season-high 39 saves, Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday for their second straight win.

Darling, who backs up Corey Crawford, faced Carolina for the second time in a week in the Blackhawks' second home game in two nights after beating Buffalo 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. The consecutive wins against the Sabres and Hurricanes come in the aftermath of a 1-4-1 slump.

Cam Ward made 22 saves in his 15th straight start for Carolina, which won 4-2 at St. Louis on Thursday. Victor Rask had Carolina's goal, connecting against Darling on the Hurricanes' 31st shot with 4.2 seconds left in the second.