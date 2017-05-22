Daniel Sturridge says it is up to Liverpool to decide his future this summer

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge admits he would have liked to have seen more game-time this season and says the Reds hierarchy will decide whether he stays or leaves Merseyside in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's men achieved Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Sunday (21 May), but Sturridge was a rather peripheral figure during their fight for the top four.

The England international started just seven Premier League matches for Liverpool this season but despite his lack of action under Klopp, who has preferred Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi over him in recent months, he was keen to stress that he is happy on Merseyside and will seemingly not push for a summer exit.

"I would have liked to have played more but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager has been really nice to me," Sturridge told Sky Sports, relayed by BBC Sport. "[My future] is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football. My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

Liverpool boss Klopp will have a decision to make on Sturridge in the summer but for the time being he is only interested in celebrating his side's upcoming involvement in Europe's premier club competition.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager was keen to highlight the feelgood factor surrounding the club at the moment but rued the amount of injuries and matches Liverpool had to contend with this season, even though they were not involved in any European competition.

"It feels really outstanding in this moment," Klopp said. "Everything is good in this club at the moment [but] we have to deliver results. We all know what happened in January. The explanation is injuries and too many games. But we can't change it."

