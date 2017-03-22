Daniel Sedin scores in OT to lift Canucks over Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin (22) celebrates his game winning goal with Troy Stecher during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Chicago. The Canucks won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Daniel Sedin and the Vancouver Canucks finally found a way to win after surviving a barrage by one of the NHL's best and hottest teams.

Sedin scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime and the Canucks - all but eliminated from playoff contention - beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Tuesday night to end a six-game skid.

With his twin brother Henrik Sedin screening goalie Scott Darling, Daniel Sedin connected on a high shot from the top of the right circle. The score withstood a video review for goaltender interference and snapped the Blackhawks' five-game winning streak.

''Every guy in here has battled hard and had got nothing to show for it,'' Daniel Sedin said. ''It's nice to get rewarded with a win.''

Chicago rookie Ryan Hartman scored his second goal of the game with 1:03 left in the third period to tie it at 4. The Blackhawks rallied with three goals in the third but lost for the fourth time in their last 21 games. Captain Jonathan Toews was serving a penalty for goaltender interference on the winner.

''They just come at you wave after wave,'' Daniel Sedin said. ''It's a really good offensive team. They have a lot of firepower.''

Vancouver's Brandon Sutter scored two goals to end a 13-game drought. Sutter, along with Henrik Sedin and Reid Boucher, connected on three of the Canucks' first five shots as Vancouver pounced on Chicago mistakes to build a 4-1 advantage.

Ryan Miller made 40 saves, including some dandies, as the Canucks were outshot 44-15.

''It was tough,'' Miller said. ''They created, they got inside.''

Marian Hossa scored his 23rd goal and Richard Panik his 20th in the third period to help Chicago storm back late for a second straight game. Chicago earned a point to reach 100 for the fourth consecutive season.

Chicago All-Star Corey Crawford made just six saves on 10 shots before being relieved by Darling after Sutter scored his second goal - and 17th of the season - at 2:15 of the third.

''We hung (Crawford) out to dry a little bit,'' said Hartman, who has 18 goals. ''One some of those goals, there's nothing really he could have done.''

The Blackhawks' Central Division lead over Minnesota dropped to six points after the Wild's 3-2 win over San Jose.

The fading Canucks entered having lost four straight in regulation and were 0-4-2 in their last six. Vancouver had been outscored 21-9 in the six-game slide and 15-5 in the last four.

The Canucks scored on three straight shots late in the first and early in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

''We had the puck a lot and they cashed in on their opportunities, which were few,'' Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ''Then you're chasing the game.''

After slipping to the crease uncovered, Henrik Sedin opened the scoring with 59.5 seconds left in the first. Crawford had no chance on his point-blank backhand deflection of Daniel Sedin's snappy feed from the right boards.

Sutter made it 2-0 just 1:33 into the second after Blackhawks rookie Nick Schmaltz lost the puck just inside the Chicago blue line. Jayson Megna whipped it down low to Sutter, who moved in alone and faked Crawford to the ice.

Hartman cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:15, beating Miller with a nifty fake after darting down the slot alone to cap a slick passing play with Hossa and Schmaltz.

Panik came inches from tying it during a power play two minutes later, but his close-in shot clanked off the left post.

Instead, Boucher scored on the Canucks' next shot at 7:45 to make it 3-1. After slipping behind Chicago's defense, he cut toward the crease and tipped in Christopher Tanev's feed.

Sutter made it 4-1 when he completed a 2-on-1 break with Jack Skille.

Hossa's one-timed drive from the right circle at 5:48 cut it to 4-2. Panik narrowed it to 4-3 on a screened shot from the high slot at 2:22 later.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Johnny Oduya was back after being rested on Sunday versus Colorado. ... Chicago C Artem Anisimov sat out his fourth game with a lower-body injury. ... The Sedins combined on goals for the 703rd and 704th times, second only to Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri, who did it 764 times. ... Before the game, the Blackhawks held a moment of silence for former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause, whose death was confirmed Tuesday by the NBA team.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: At St. Louis on Thursday in the third of a five-game trip.

Blackhawks: Host Dallas on Thursday, then play six of their final eight regular-season games on the road.