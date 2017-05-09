How the Dani Alves and Barcelona love story ended in divorce

Barcelona's recent Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus will have been painful enough for the club's fans, but seeing their former hero Dani Alves on the opposing side in the quarter-final tie may have hurt them even more.

Beating Barca was bittersweet, says Alves

Alves left Barca last summer in a shock move to Italy that took everyone at the Catalan club by surprise. Even Luis Enrique admitted in his first press conference of the new season that the transfer had been unexpected. And almost a year on, the Brazilian's departure is lamented at Camp Nou.

"Obviously I would bring back Dani Alves," former team-mate Xavi told Goal in an interview ahead of the tie against Juventus. "He decided to leave, but for me he is the best right-back in the world at the moment. Barca miss him a lot."

They do. Alves spent eight successful seasons at the Catalan club, where he was a fixture on the right side of defence, winning 23 trophies for the Blaugrana and forming a wonderful understanding with Lionel Messi in particular, providing more assists for the Argentine attacker (42) than anyone else.