Dana White has some thoughts on Oscar De La Hoya's expletive-laced tweet

Oscar De La Hoya is none too pleased with the megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor taking place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He’s been extremely critical of a boxing match that will see Mayweather come out of a two-year retirement to face a UFC lightweight champion who has never competed in a professional boxing match.

De La Hoya has gone as far to ask the boxing community to boycott the upcoming fight with a scathing open letter. But nothing compared to the expletive laced tweet he fired off during Friday’s weigh in.

De La Hoya has since deleted the tweet but UFC president Dana White snatched a screen grab of the post to ensure that people saw it.

“WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum,” White posted on his Instagram account.

It’s worth noting that part of De La Hoya’s ire has as much to do with the timing as it has to do with the matchup. The Mayweather-McGregor fight undercuts his Sept. 16 showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, a fight which many consider to be the real megafight minus the spectacle that has accompanied Mayweather-McGregor.

Nevertheless, more shots were fired and it doesn’t appear that the two sides will show respect for the other anytime in the near future.