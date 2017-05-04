Dana White Not Sure If Nick and Nate Diaz Will Ever Fight Again

Have we seen the last of Nate and Nick Diaz in the Octagon? UFC president Dana White said on Wednesday that he's not sure if either of the Diaz brothers will ever fight again.

During an interview on a special edition of The MMA Hour on Wednesday, UFC lightweight contender Nate Diaz said that he plans on sitting 2017 out of UFC competition. He last fought at UFC 202 in August 2016, losing a rematch with Conor McGregor by majority decision.

The elder of the Diaz brothers, Nick, hasn't fought since UFC 183 in January 2015, but wasn't permitted to until recently. He tested positive to marijuana metabolites following the UFC 183 bout against Anderson Silva and was fined and suspended for five years. It was the third time the Stockton native had tested positive to marijuana in his career.

Upon appeal, Diaz' suspension was reduced to 18 months. That suspension was lifted in August 2016, but Diaz still hadn't paid his fine. In December, Diaz reached an agreement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission freeing him to compete again.

White claims that the fight promotion has offered both Diaz brothers fights, but they've turned them all down. Nate confirmed on The MMA Hour that he turned down bouts against Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

“I don't know if those guys will ever fight again. We offer them fights all the time,” White told TMZ Sports.

“We offer fights and they turn them down. I don't know what he wants. That's up to them. If they want to fight next week, or if they never want to fight again, that's up to them. It's not up to me,” said the UFC president.

“They don't seem like they want to fight, either one of them.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram