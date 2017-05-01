Dak Prescott claims to be Stars fan despite attending "lit" Game 3 in Nashville

Dak Prescott swore his allegiance is with the Dallas Stars, while decked out in Nashville Predators gear for Game 3. (Courtesy @AustinHuff/NBC)

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is getting into the NHL playoff spirit, but it’s not in Dallas.

Swapping in his blue and silver helmet for a Predators jersey and a matching hoodie, the NFL’s 2017 Offensive Rookie Of The Year made an appearance at Bridgestone Arena to watch Nashville beat St. Louis on Sunday to take a 2-1 series inside what is, maybe, the loudest arena in the NHL right now.


Prescott, who posted a 13-3 record while throwing for over 3,600 yards in his rookie season with the Cowboys, seemed to enjoy the hot playoff atmosphere in Music City, but made it clear he wasn’t going to pull a Drake and begin alternating team allegiances anytime soon.


We’ll see if that sentiment changes by Round 3, Dak.

The Smashville bandwagon is running full steam ahead.