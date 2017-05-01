Dak Prescott claims to be Stars fan despite attending "lit" Game 3 in Nashville

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is getting into the NHL playoff spirit, but it’s not in Dallas.

Swapping in his blue and silver helmet for a Predators jersey and a matching hoodie, the NFL’s 2017 Offensive Rookie Of The Year made an appearance at Bridgestone Arena to watch Nashville beat St. Louis on Sunday to take a 2-1 series inside what is, maybe, the loudest arena in the NHL right now.

Not entirely sure how science works, but Dak Prescott gets his first playoff win through osmosis, right? pic.twitter.com/nCGLQ5XC27 — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) April 30, 2017





Prescott, who posted a 13-3 record while throwing for over 3,600 yards in his rookie season with the Cowboys, seemed to enjoy the hot playoff atmosphere in Music City, but made it clear he wasn’t going to pull a Drake and begin alternating team allegiances anytime soon.

The Predators Game was Lit! Congrats to The Preds on a big game 3 win! But it's Still Dallas Stars All Day! #Dallas4Life #TeamDallas #NHL — Dak Prescott (@dak) April 30, 2017





We’ll see if that sentiment changes by Round 3, Dak.

The Smashville bandwagon is running full steam ahead.