D-backs look for another win vs. slumping Pirates

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to keep their pitching on a roll when they face the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates again Friday night.

In the opener of the four-game series on Thursday, Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of an eventual 2-1 win.

The Pirates were one-hit for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015, at the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks are 14-6 at home and have a chance to add to their major league record of 10 straight home games with 10 strikeouts from their pitching staff. Greinke fanned 11 on Thursday.

The Pirates will try to stop a five-game skid. It is their longest losing streak of the season, and Pittsburgh is 3-9 in its past 12 games.

One bright spot for Pittsburgh on Thursday was Gregory Polanco's first home run of the season, which broke up Greinke's no-hit bid in the eighth. It was also Polanco's first home run since Sept. 16, 2016, snapping a 148-at-bat homerless streak for the young slugger.

Polanco has four home runs and 15 RBIs in 20 career games vs. Arizona.

"Hopefully they come in bunches now, because it has taken a while to get there," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Polanco had an 11-pitch at-bat against Greinke in the second inning Thursday, and he feels it could be a sign of good things to come.

"Hopefully I keep doing that," he said. "The more pitches I see, the better I get. My swing got shorter."

The Diamondbacks were encouraged not just by Greinke's no-hit bid, but also by the play of their defense on Thursday. David Peralta made a sliding catch in right field to take a hit away from Andrew McCutchen in the first inning, and catcher Jeff Mathis threw out two would-be base-stealers, the second one ending the game.

"I know it's heartbreaking for them, but it's a great little push for us," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was a great moment of celebration. Jeff was really excited."

Arizona second baseman Brandon Drury has reached base in 30 of his past 31 games at Chase Field, and he has hits in nine consecutive home games. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 23 consecutive games at home, the second-longest streak of his career after he did so in 31 games from Aug. 9, 2015, to April 8, 2016.

Pirates right-hander Tyler Glasnow, 23, is set to make his seventh start of the season on Friday. He will be facing Arizona for the first time in his career.

Glasnow (1-2, 6.33 ERA) took the loss in a 6-2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers last Sunday. He allowed three runs, struck out six and walked two in 6 1/3 innings. The Pirates are 4-2 in his six starts this season.

Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-4, 3.89 ERA) is set for his eighth start of the season. Corbin took the loss in his last start on Saturday against Colorado at Coors Field. He allowed eight runs in four innings.

He is 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.