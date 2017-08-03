The D-backs bullpen took on the Cubs bullpen in an epic rain-delay duel

Why is baseball the best? Because baseball players can even use rain delays as an opportunity to amaze us. Even with their silliness.

Consider this from Thursday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rain sent the game into a delay in the second inning, but that’s actually when things got even more entertaining. You know it’s a great rain delay when a groundskeeper gets stuck in the tarp and that’s like the third most entertaining thing that happened.

The Cubs and D-backs got into an epic back-and-forth of bullpen theatrics — we’re talking human bowling, human fishing, a bobsled re-enactment, dancing around in masks.

Check the footage from Fox Sports Arizona. We had a legit LOL at one point:





Even the Cubs bullpen — which has quite the history of being zany — admitted the D-backs were the winners here. The bobsled was great, but the human bowling really couldn’t be topped. The Cubs’ human fishing was good. Just not good enough.

Bless you, relief pitchers. Baseball is a better place because you and your antics exist.

The D-backs beat the Cubs in an epic bullpen duel. (Yahoo Sports) More

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gov. Christie’s absurd feud with Cubs fan escalates yet again

• The NFL’s 10 most broken fanbases

• Jordan settles Kobe vs. LeBron debate using simple math

• NFL Power Rankings: It’s the Patriots, and then everyone else

