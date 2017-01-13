Curt Schilling: Is he a Hall of Famer?

Performance-enhancing drugs are still the mother of all character issues for Hall of Fame voters, but Curt Schilling is giving that particular issue a run for its money. His Hall of Fame candidacy is testing every voter and most likely making all of them really consider what the character clause really means.
In some ways, Schilling’s case really isn’t that different than the cases of Roger Clemens or Barry Bonds. His numbers are there, but he’s done things (and said things) that make voters pause when going to check that box. But while time and new attitudes about the PED era are helping Bonds and Clemens on their path to the Hall, Schilling’s character-related transgressions are much more recent, and continuing to happen. This year, that’s already led to a decline in votes.
Regardless of what Schilling’s character is doing to his case, no one can deny his talent or his accomplishments on the field. Will that be enough to earn him a plaque in Cooperstown? Let’s dive in.
This is Schilling’s fifth year on the ballot. In his first year, 2013, he earned 38.8 percent of the vote, but lost 9.6 percent of that in the following year. But in the year after that, 2015, he made up that loss and added a little more, jumping 10 percent to 39.2 percent. He saw an even bigger jump in votes in 2016, earning 52.3 percent.
Thanks to Ryan Thibodaux’s enormously excellent Hall of Fame ballot tracker, we can get an early look at how Schilling is performing on this year’s ballot. Unless a miracle happens, he won’t be making it into the Hall this year. Of 197 tracked ballots, Schilling has 103 votes, or 52.3 percent. With an estimated 238 ballots outstanding, he’d need votes from 224 of those to get to 75 percent. He’s also lost 23 votes from returning voters this year, but gained 13 from first-time voters.
WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY
Curt Schilling had a heck of a career. He pitched as a front-line starter for 20 years, won four pennants, three World Series rings with an incredible amount of strikeouts. He helped give the Boston Red Sox their first championship in 86 years, helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first championship *ever* and gave Philadelphia Phillies fans something good to watch during some incredibly lean years.
Schilling held his own during the era of the power hitter. By the end of his career, he had racked up a 3.46 ERA in 3,261 innings with 3,116 strikeouts. That strikeout total puts him 15th on the all-time list. Schilling was so proficient with strikeouts during his career that he had back-to-back 300 strikeout seasons in 1997 and 1998, the first since J.R. Richard in 1978 and 1979. His 319 strikeouts in 1997 were the most in all of baseball since Nolan Ryan struck out 341 in 1977. He has a career rate of 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, which is third all-time in pitchers with at least 3,000 innings pitched.
He never won a Cy Young, which is less a function of his overall greatness as a pitcher and more about the staffs he pitched on. He finished second in Cy Young voting three times, all late in his career. Twice he lost out to his Diamondbacks teammate Randy Johnson, and once he lost out to Johan Santana, who was in his own glorious heyday.
But if you just pay attention to his regular season stats, you’re missing a huge part of Schilling’s excellence, because his postseason résumé is tremendous. Over 20 years, he pitched in five different postseasons, racking up 133.1 innings and an ERA of 2.23. In the World Series alone he has an ERA of 2.06. He won the 1993 NLCS MVP award when he was with the Phillies (the only time they’d sniff the playoffs while he was there), and shared the MVP award with Randy Johnson when the Diamondbacks won in 2001.
WHAT THE SKEPTICS SAY
You know where this is going, but let’s start with something else first. The ballot this year is extremely crowded. Including Schilling, there are 12-13 legitimate candidates who deserve votes. So it’s understandable if voters might give their Schilling vote to another player this year, and give it back to him another year. And some look at his win total — 216 in the regular season — and his lack of a Cy Young award as major negatives in his Hall of Fame case.
But that’s not the main issue. Schilling has the numbers to be a Hall of Famer, but what could keep him out is his mouth and how he doesn’t seem to have a filter between it and his brain, forcing many voters to consider the character clause. Schilling is entitled to hold whatever opinions he wants to, but since his retirement he’s been aggressively controversial, and hasn’t shied away from making offensive statements on everything from transgendered people to Muslims and journalists. One of those comments led to his firing from his Sunday Night Baseball job at ESPN in April, and since then he’s started doing an online radio show with Breitbart, a controversial and conservative news outlet with a white nationalist slant.
Back in November, Schilling sent a tweet applauding a shirt that advocated for the lynching of journalists. Journalists are who vote on the Hall of Fame, and so it seems like he’s almost daring the Baseball Writers Association of America to deny him a spot in Cooperstown. Publicly, it’s not clear if his comments are hurting him. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN polled 50 writers about their support of Schilling for the Hall of Fame, and in the comments he published, nearly everyone who doesn’t support him cites his on-the-field performance as the reason. But looking at Ryan Thibodaux’s ballot tracker, Schilling has lost votes from 23 returning voters this year. That could be the result of the crowded ballot, or of Schilling’s relentless parade of controversy.
Schilling has five years left on the ballot, which could be a blessing or a curse. He still has a chance to make it into the Hall, but he also has five more years to test every BBWAA voter.
OUR BALLOTS
The Big League Stew writers don’t have Hall of Fame votes, but if we did, here’s where we stand on Curt Schilling:
Chris Cwik
Yes — It all comes down to the character clause for me. I think Schilling is a total moron off the field, but I have a hard time invoking the character clause based on the idiotic things he’s said. The Hall of Fame already contains players with questionable morals. I don’t say that to make excuses for Schilling, but to show that the character clause has traditionally only been invoked in the most extreme cases. I don’t feel comfortable keeping Schilling out due to his dumb statements while supporting other players who have been accused of domestic violence during their careers. It’s an ugly scenario, and I hate that it even has to be considered. I’m putting Schilling in based on his on-field performance and his exceptional postseason numbers. I completely understand if others disagree.
Mike Oz
Yes — Schilling’s case is really more complicated than it needs to be. Both sides are to blame for that. Schilling doesn’t do himself any favors by constantly making himself a martyr because of his political beliefs. Writers do the same “moral authority” stuff with him that they do with the Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Co., and it’s frustrating here too. Take away all that and it’s pretty simple. Forget that he only won 216 games, his numbers are good enough. The value is there. Beyond that, he aces the eye test and his postseason résumé is without question up to par.
Liz Roscher
Yes — If I’m going to say that character issues such as PED usage shouldn’t count when voting for the Hall of Fame, then I have to stay true to that philosophy. Schilling has the numbers, and the only real marks against him are the things that come out of his mouth and the strength of the ballot. Because the ballot is loaded this year, in all honesty I could probably find ten players I would vote for ahead of Schilling. But that doesn’t mean Schilling doesn’t deserve to be in. His actual baseball performance is exceptional, the postseason especially. If this were a real ballot, I’d probably leave him off this year, but he’d get a vote from me in the future.
Mark Townsend
Yes — He hasn’t endeared himself to many people (especially Hall of Fame voters) with his recent string of controversial comments, but his career was separate and his production was top notch over 20 seasons. Schilling was a workhorse, for the lack of a better term, and a dominator when it mattered most, particularly in the postseason. To like or even respect him might be impossible, but to respect and acknowledge his body of work is to respect the game itself.
