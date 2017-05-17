Curt Schilling doubles down, says Adam Jones is lying and has agenda

Curt Schilling seems pretty convinced he’s got the whole Adam Jones situation figured out. The Breitbart radio host expressed skepticism after Jones said he heard racial taunts during a game against the Boston Red Sox. After Jones brushed off those comments, Schilling again doubled down, calling Jones a liar and saying the outfielder has an agenda.

Schilling made those accusations in a text exchange with WEEI in Boston.

“If [Jones] wants to maintain the lie he made here, that’s fine. No one denies racism exists, but when people like him lie about an incident and others just take him at his word, it perpetuates a mythical level of racism,” Schilling explained. “And for some reason, it appears blacks believe only blacks can talk about racism and only whites can be racists. I promise you if some scumbag yelled the N-word at Adam Jones in Fenway, it would have been on Twitter, Facebook and every other social media site asap, like every other ‘incident.’ Not to mention the liberal Boston media would have broken its neck to identify the racist. But just taking him at his word means there are a bunch of white cowards and racists living here, because no one stood up to the guy. Adam has an agenda and one needs to only look at his past commentary on race and racism to see it. But see, when you question fake hate crimes in this day and age it somehow makes you a racist. If you use this use every word or none at all.”

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher and ESPN analyst was asked about Jones after the outfielder spoke about the situation in a candid interview with our own Jeff Passan. In that Q&A, Jones said he ignores Schilling’s criticisms since the pitcher isn’t speaking from experience.

“[Curt] Schilling is over there with his rants. He just wants an outlet. Somebody will take his call, take his rants. He can keep them for himself. Because he’s never experienced anything like I have. I’ll stick with what [Mark] McLemore said about it: Schilling, hell of a career. But he’s never been black, and he’s never played the outfield in Boston.”

Throughout the process, both the Red Sox and Major League Baseball have supported Jones. A day after Jones heard racial taunts, the Red Sox apologized to the outfielder and introduced a no-tolerance policy aimed at banning abusive fans from the ballpark. The team has already enacted that policy, handing out a lifetime ban to a fan who used a racial slur in the days following the Jones incident.

MLB also issued a news release saying what Jones experienced in Boston was “completely unacceptable.”

While Jones has been the most vocal, he’s not the only player to experience racial taunts at Fenway Park. New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said that’s something black players “expect” when they travel to Boston.

Schilling’s belief that Jones is lying isn’t based on facts or evidence, just his usual ramblings.

All the entities directly involved, or in Sabathia’s case, indirectly involved, have been willing to take Jones at his word. Schilling, who has no connection to the issue or incident, has not.

