Curry brothers face off in special 'Family Business' shoe

The backyard battles, as they’ve affectionately become known, weren’t just a test of 1-on-1 skill between Stephen and Seth Curry as they were growing up in the Charlotte, N.C., area. Household bragging rights were on the line, and more importantly, the winner got front-seat privileges to ride “shotgun” in Dell Curry’s mid-’90s black Mercedes Benz for the trio’s drive to their father’s Hornets home games.

“Our favorite thing to do as kids was get home from school as early as we could to ride to the game with Dad,” Seth Curry told The Vertical Podcast with Woj. Riding to the game with dad also meant they could sneak in a few shots at the Charlotte Coliseum.

Because of that childhood story, Under Armour created matching sneakers in anticipation of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the sixth time that Stephen and Seth have faced each other in the NBA, and the first time they’ll wear the special-edition shoes.

The 'Family Business' Under Armour Curry 3 in low-top and mid-cut. (Nick DePaula/The Vertical)

They will wear the “Family Business” Under Armour Curry 3, with the elder Curry in his trusty mid-cut pair, and Seth in a low-top edition. The sneakers are styled in shades of Warriors royal blue and the Mavericks’ unique hue of light royal.

Fittingly, there’s a “Shotgun!!!” seatbelt graphic on the sockliner of each shoe, a playful nod to the front-seat prize from their childhood matchups. Each insole is also made of perforated butterscotch brown leather to mimic their father’s interior seats, with Stephen’s “SC” logo adorning the image of a seatbelt buckle.

“That’s epic!” exclaimed Steph after first seeing the detail.

The shoes also feature “LNDS” and “CCS” on the lace tips, honoring the Lake Norman Day School and Charlotte Christian School the brothers attended. As Seth recalled, the backyard games would get so fierce that their mother, Sonya, would often step in down the stretch.

The 'Shotgun!!!' seatbelt graphic on the sockliner of each shoe. (AP)

“My mom used to have to come out and break up some fights and referee the game,” Seth told reporters Monday. “It gave us that competitive spirit that we have now.”

Stephen leads the head-to-head matchups 5-0, but Tuesday night’s game takes on added meaning because Seth has elevated his game and emerged as a starting point guard with the Mavs. During Stephen’s back-to-back MVP seasons, Seth appeared in only 46 games in search of consistent playing time. He passed on interest from the Warriors and other teams earlier this summer as a free agent, eventually inking a two-year deal with Dallas.

