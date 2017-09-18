The current capital of college football is ... Oklahoma?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (Caffeine sold separately to understandably bored and depressed Pittsburgh fans) :

More Forde-Yard Dash: Hot seat | Contender or pretender? | AAC scheduling snafu

THE CURRENT CAPITAL OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Where is the game hottest and most relevant right now? The state of Oklahoma, where two teams (and their quarterbacks) are rolling.

Oklahoma (11) and Oklahoma State (12) put the O in offense: they rank second and third (Sooners then Cowboys) in the nation in yards per play; third and fourth (Cowboys then Sooners) in yards per game; and, among teams that have thrown 100 or more passes, first and second (Sooners then Cowboys) in pass efficiency.

If Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (13) isn’t your choice for early Heisman Trophy frontrunner, then maybe Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (14) is. Mayfield is second nationally in efficiency – a category he led last year – but Rudolph is coming off a staggering bombardment of Pittsburgh: 423 passing yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

If 33-year-old prodigy Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma isn’t your choice for early national Coach of the Year, then maybe Oklahoma State Mullet Man Mike Gundy is. They both have their programs operating somewhere near peak efficiency at this juncture: the Sooners have not trailed in the fourth quarter yet this season, despite a trip to Ohio State; the Cowboys have not trailed for a second in 2017 against softer competition.

You can guess where all this is leading: Bedlam. The annual grudge match between the two rivals is Nov. 4, earlier than usual but perhaps providing some cushion before a potential rematch in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 2. (A game that still is not a good idea, in The Dash’s estimation.) The location will be T. Boone Pickens Stadium. There are some land mines along the way – TCU is playing well, Texas will be a dangerous underdog, nobody likes going to West Virginia – but it could be the biggest Saturday Stillwater has ever seen.

Lincoln Riley, right, has to be considered a Coach of the Year candidate, while Baker Mayfield is an early frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. (AP) More

FLORIDA: THE FORGOTTEN STATE

Until Feleipe Franks put a charge into things with that Hail Mary heave in The Swamp Saturday, the former capital of college football had become easy to overlook. Canceled games, big losses and missing players had been the primary news coming out of the Sunshine State.

Florida (15) was thumped by Michigan in the season opener without 10 suspended players, including leading rusher Jordan Scarlett and leading receiver Antonio Callaway. Then the Gators’ second game against Northern Colorado was canceled by Hurricane Irma. They still were without Scarlett and Callaway Saturday against Tennessee, and their offense was a special kind of putrid most of that game – but they pulled it out at the very end. Now Florida has a chance to do what it does best – crush Kentucky’s hopes and dreams, something the Gators have accomplished 30 straight times. But this one won’t be easy, and it will be on the road. Put Florida on upset alert.

Florida State (16) and Miami (17) haven’t played since Sept. 2. Their Sept. 9 games were wiped out by Irma, and the annual rivalry matchup between the two was postponed from Saturday to Oct. 7. Last we saw of either team, the Seminoles were figuring out how to cope with a season-ending injury to quarterback Deondre Francois and the Hurricanes were posting a nondescript victory over Bethune-Cookman. There will be legitimate curiosity to see what both look like Saturday after three weeks off – Florida State against North Carolina State and Miami against Toledo.

All that being said, don’t sleep on undefeated South Florida (18). The Bulls take a while to get going (outscored 25-16 in the first quarter this year) but then they’re all business (outscoring opponents 104-37 the last three quarters). Quarterback Quinton Flowers is Lamar Jackson Lite, dangerous both running and throwing, and the Bulls are tied for third nationally in turnover margin at plus-six (their eight interceptions rank second in the nation). Charlie Strong inherited a good team from Willie Taggart and the transition has been smooth thus far. (Blocked kicks and excessive penalties aside.)