The Cubs World Series trophy was damaged while crowd surfing

The Boston Globe reports that the Cubs’ 2016 World Series was damaged over the weekend. While crowd surfing.

Theo Epstein brought it and the Red Sox’ 2004 trophy to a concert called the “Hot Stove Cool Music” benefit for his charitable foundation. The trophies were passed around by those in the crowd like Michael Stipe in the “Drive” video (sorry, I’m an old Gen-Xer, so you get old Gen-Xer references).

According to the report, some of the flags on the Cubs’ trophy were dinged up, requiring the trophy to be repaired. Which they were in time for both of the trophies to appear on the field before the Cubs-Red Sox Sunday night game.

Here’s video of the trophies being passed around while, I think, Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” plays. There are worse ways to get hurt I suppose: