Cubs superfan feuding with team after being ejected from Wrigley

Every baseball fan in Chicago has heard of Ronnie “Woo Woo.” The 75-year-old has appeared in the stands at Wrigley Field for decades now. Over the past few years, it wasn’t uncommon to hear him shouting “woo” when watching a Chicago Cubs game on television.

But that may not be the case for the foreseeable future. “Woo Woo,” whose real name is Ronnie Wickers, is currently feuding with the team after being kicked out of the park during a game in April.

Wickers wasn’t ejected for being disruptive or disrespectful, though. The Cubs say Wickers was kicked out of the park because he didn’t have a ticket to the game, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Our guest services staff knows who Ronnie is. They know what he does and that he is here to enjoy the games and to somewhat entertain the fans,” said Julian Green, Cubs vice president of communications and community affairs. “But he has to have a ticket like everyone else,” Green said.

Wickers says the whole thing is a huge misunderstanding, and that the team is lying.

“They just lied about everything. I’m going to fight this with my last breath. I would like to sit down with Mr. Tom Ricketts for 10 minutes and let him roll back the videotape,” Wickers said.

Apparently, Wickers was invited to the game by his friend, Scott Miller. Miller supposedly had Wickers’ e-ticket on his phone. But when Cubs officials asked to see the e-ticket, Miller could not produce one. After cursing at team officials, Miller was also ejected from the contest.

Ronnie “Woo Woo” Wickers is not happy about how the Cubs treated him during a recent game. (AP) More

Another one of Wickers’ friends, Janet Tabit, who was also kicked out of the park, believes the Cubs are discriminating against Wickers by asking to see his ticket every game.

The Cubs insist that’s not the case. The only reason they approached Wickers during this game is because he was caught trying to get into the park without a ticket earlier that day, according to the Sun-Times. Wickers denies those allegations.

If Wickers is looking to continue the fight, the Cubs seem more than ready for a battle. The team’s official Twitter account shot back at the Sun-Times after it ran an opinion piece suggesting the team mistreated “Woo Woo.”

@Suntimes Anyone else you want us to let in without a ticket? — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 12, 2017

Get your popcorn ready, basically.

Wickers is well-known among fans. He’s appeared in local commercials, had a bobblehead crafted in his likeness and even has his own Wikipedia page. While he has sung the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley, Wickers has never been affiliated with the team. He’s just a passionate fan.

Or, at least, he was a passionate fan. Until the two sides can sort things out, Wickers probably won’t be attending many Cubs games in the near future.

