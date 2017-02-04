Cubs games are dominating the spring training ticket market

Cubs fans might be paying a little extra to watch their team in spring training this year. (AP)

Three months after winning their first World Series since 1908, Chicago Cubs hysteria still isn’t close to wearing off. In fact, with spring training now a little more than one week away, the excitement is just starting to rev up again.

To put it mildly, Cubs fans are hyped to see their team in action. The first and perhaps best opportunity for some will come when Cactus League play begins later this month in Arizona. As a result, the team’s spring training tickets are in very high demand. That means prices are going up too, especially on the secondary market.

According to TicketCity, the five most expensive spring training games — covering both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues — are Cubs home games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Overall, the Cubs are involved in nine of the ten most expensive spring games, with four of those games exceeding an average of $100 per ticket.

That includes a World Series rematch with the Cleveland Indians on March 24, which currently has an average price of $110.

Granted, the prices are nowhere near as crazy as last postseason. TicketCity notes that Cubs-Indians World Series tickets were almost five times higher on average than the previous four World Series. But the difference is still notable given the small scale of spring training. For comparison’s sake, spring training tickets have averaged right around $60 around the league over the past four years.

This might be needling White Sox fans a bit, but CBS Sports also notes that the Cubs’ crosstown rivals have this year’s lowest single game ticket average at $6. That extreme gap in price and demand is no doubt fueled by the Cubs historic season in 2016, in addition to the White Sox shipping away Chris Sale and Adam Eaton to begin their firesale.

Worth noting too, the Cubs were a massive draw in Arizona even before winning the World Series. Last spring, they set a Cactus League record by drawing 226,163 total fans to their spring home games. That’s an average of 15,078 fans per game, and chances are that will rise too as the Cubs embark on their championship tour.

