Cubs fan dies after fall at Wrigley Field

A suburban Chicago man died after falling from a railing at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

Richard Garrity, a 42-year-old marketing manager from Wheaton, Ill., was attending a work event with his wife and colleagues from Heineken. A statement from the Chicago Cubs said Garrity fell around 11 p.m., 40 minutes after the end of the Cubs’ win over the Cincinnati Reds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Tribune reports that relatives did not have many details about Garrity’s death. His wife was not with him at the time and had tried to call him after the game, apparently after becoming separated.

“He was a great guy, everyone loved him,” Garrity’s father Richard Sr. told the paper. “When he walked in a room, there were no strangers.”

The Cubs released a statement about the incident late Wednesday night:

“Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today, though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

The Tribune reports that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.