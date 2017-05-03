Cubs' faith in Schwarber will keep him at leadoff vs. Phillies

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber is expected to be in his customary -- if unconventional -- leadoff spot on Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies tangle in the third game of a four-game Wrigley Field series.

Schwarber, a catcher, outfielder and -- in American League parks -- designated hitter, has led off in 25 of the Cubs' 26 games, and manager Joe Maddon plans to keep him there.

He also had faith that a recent Schwarber slump was just a bump in the road.

"He's going to hit," Maddon said. "So as that batting average comes up, I also think part of that is going to be he's going to walk more often. I like him there, and he's going to stay there."

The stocky Schwarber, who stands 6 feet and weighs 235 pounds, defies the traditional look of an often thinner, sleeker and faster leadoff batter.

Still, the results count, and Schwarber demonstrated a knack for getting on base early in the season.

Through April 18, he was hitting .241 with a .379 on-base percentage, a .463 slugging percentage and a hit in six straight games. He reached nine times on walks.

He had also reached base to lead off a game seven times in 14 plate appearances, a .500 on-base percentage that was then tied for second in the major leagues.

But as opposing teams started to figure out Schwarber, the numbers started to slip until Tuesday.

Schwarber broke out of a five-game, 2-for-21 slump with his fourth homer of the season -- a two-out drive to right that broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning against the Phillies.

"It takes one at-bat to have a great night," Maddon said after the Cubs' 8-3 win. "That's what I tell 'em when anybody's struggling like that. ... He had a great night."

Schwarber is now is batting .196 with a .317 on-base percentage, and his slugging percentage ticked up on Tuesday to .353.

"I'm not concerned," Maddon said. "His on-base is still over .300. His batting average is what's down. He's over 100 points higher on-base over batting average."

Schwarber still exhibits overall patience at the plate, ranking among the league leaders in most pitches seen per plate appearance.

The Wednesday game will feature two starting pitchers coming off rough starts.

Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-2, 3.56) took the loss in a 5-3 setback Friday at Dodger Stadium. He gave up five runs on nine hits -- both season highs -- in 5 2/3 innings.

A lack of a curveball was the culprit.

"I had it in the first inning and I just couldn't find that release point after that," he said after the defeat.

Philadelphia has lost in four of his five starts to date.

Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta (3-1, 4.66 ERA) departed after just 4 1/3 innings Friday and took the loss in 5-4 setback to the Boston Red Sox.

It was the first time in 72 games he did not reach or pass five innings since Aug. 28, 2014, at Cincinnati. The streak was the longest by a Cub since 2013 and the longest in the majors since Cole Hamels' 76-game run from 2011-14.

Arrieta is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA all time against the Phillies. Eickhoff has made three career starts vs. the Cubs, going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA.