Cubs choose to visit White House in President Obama's final days in office

The Chicago Cubs will be the final pro sports team to celebrate a championship with President Obama at the White House before he leaves office. It turns out, the Cubs have reportedly decided to take Obama up on his offer to visit before Donald Trump is sworn in as our 45th president. They’ll visit Monday, four days before the inauguration.

After the Cubs won the World Series in November, Obama — a White Sox fan from the Southside of Chicago — invited the Cubs to take part in the traditional presidential celebration earlier than normal. Usually, these visits happen during the baseball season.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016





Coincidentally, the news broke about the Cubs decision while Obama was preparing for his farewell address to the nation, which was happening in Chicago. Mary Ann Ahern of NBC 5 in Chicago was first to report the news, which was confirmed by Cubs beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Confirmed: Cubs accept Obama invitation, to visit White House Monday. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 11, 2017





It’s unclear, according to the reports out there, which Cubs players and staff members will be able to make a mid-January jaunt to D.C. It’s sure to be a little more complicated than during a regular-season roadtrip. But these are the things you do, apparently, for the love of Chicago.

As for president-elect Trump? Well, we can add list to the list of things he and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred could have been discussing in their surprise meeting at Trump Tower on Tuesday. Guess we’ll have to watch Trump’s Twitter.

