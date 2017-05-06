Cubs' Anderson hopes to rebound against Yankees

CHICAGO -- Brett Anderson came out of his last start battered and embarrassed.

Allowing seven earned runs on seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies was an experience Anderson hopes to avoid in future starts. So the Chicago Cubs left-hander will try to approach Saturday's start against the New York Yankees with a clean slate.

"There are no positives to gain from (that) outing," Anderson told reporters after the loss. "I have five starts (this season) now and I'm averaging (around four innings) a start, which is embarrassing from my perspective. Hopefully going forward, I can pitch better and give us a chance."

For Anderson, who signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in January, it was his shortest outing since Aug. 16, 2016, and the second time this season he has allowed at least four extra-base hits. It also left him with a 6.23 ERA, although he is 2-1.

"Andy had a tough night," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "There's no other way to slice it.

The Cubs (16-13) hope to rebound on Saturday after a 3-2 defeat to the Yankees (18-9), who are making their first Wrigley Field appearance since 2014. Chicago took a 2-0 lead on Michael Pineda on home runs Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant but Hector Rondon allowed a three-run home run to Brett Gardner with two outs and two strikes in the ninth.

"I was fired up," Gardner said. "I'm usually even-keeled, but I was excited. I feel like we were kind of slow all game and they were obviously winning 2-0 and it comes to the last strike in the ninth inning.

"It feels good to come through in a situation like that."

Anderson is 0-4 in his career against New York and has not faced the Yankees since 2011 when he surrendered a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings while with Oakland. The 11 hits were also a career high.

If Anderson pitches well enough to give Chicago's relievers a lead the Cubs should have Wade Davis available. Davis was unavailable Friday after throwing 41 pitches during three straight games against the Phillies.

"We were short in the bullpen this afternoon and that was his game," Maddon said. "From the side it looked like he had really good stuff. It was an unfortunate choice of where he threw it on that pitch. That was probably the only pitch that Gardner could hit out and we gave it to him."

The Yankees are 17-5 in their last 22 games and counters with left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.15 ERA), who makes his fifth big-league start and looks to bounce back after pitching in two Yankees losses.

The No. 13 prospect in the New York organization, Montgomery made the big-league club on April 12 and earned his first major-league win on April 17 against the Chicago White Sox, working six innings while allowing three earned run on seven hits.

Montgomery suffered his first loss five days later -- a 2-1 Yankees setback against Pittsburgh -- but had a decent performance despite not being as sharp. He allowed both runs on seven hits, struck out seven and issued just two walks over six innings.

"For a young pitcher not to have all his stuff and minimize the damage says something about him,'' Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after that game. "We want him to keep stepping forward and I thought he took another one today."

Montgomery did not record a decision in last Sunday's 7-4 Yankees loss to the Orioles. He allowed three runs on three hits in five innings while walking four and striking out seven.