Cubs agree to 3-year extensions with TV broadcasters

CHICAGO (AP) -- The World Series champion Chicago Cubs have agreed to three-year contract extensions through 2019 with television play-by-pay announcer Len Kasper and analyst Jim Deshaies.

Kasper and Deshaies have been working together the past four seasons.

The 45-year-old Kasper was hired in 2005 and is entering his 13th season calling play-by-play on Cubs telecasts. He previous called games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Florida Marlins.

Deshaies joined the Cubs' TV booth in 2013 after 16 seasons as an analyst with the Houston Astros. He pitched 12 seasons in the majors, including seven with the Astros.

The Cubs announced the extensions on Tuesday.