Crunch Time: Playoff hockey means it's time to get physical

This story appears in the May 1, 2017 issue of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. To subscribe, click here.

As the bleu, blanc et rouge charged onto the ice and the Bell Centre filled with chants of “Go, Habs, go,” a booming, bass-heavy track introduced the Canadiens before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The thump-thump-thump of the drum carried a note of menace-as if welcoming gladiators to an ancient arena. Which wasn’t far from reality. As Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi recalls the opening four minutes, “They were killing us. We were killing them. I was running around like a madman.”

He wasn’t alone. By the first whistle at 3:43, league scorers in Montreal had logged 13 total hits from both teams, an unsustainable 210check pace. Madman Dan got his first official crack 11 seconds in, knocking center Andrew Shaw below the goal line before leveling two more Canadiens over a grueling two-minute shift. The loudest roar came when winger Tanner Glass collided with a neutral-zone wall-in the form of Montreal defenseman Jordie Benn and his brick-red beard. Moments later New York’s tough guy got his revenge, ramming defenseman Jeff Petry and leaving the boards wobbling like a palm tree in a hurricane. As with any truly rocking hit, Glass said later, “You can hear it. You can feel it. You want to get those licks.”

Welcome to the thundering, punishing rites of NHL spring. Or, in the game’s typically vanilla vernacular, playoff hockey. Definition? “Every hit’s taken, every hit’s given,” Benn says. “You’re going a hundred miles an hour every shift.” Translation? Amped on adrenaline, motivated by the desire to make a mental mark on opponents-not to mention some black-and-blue ones-at the start of a seven-game series, everyone starts hitting with greater frequency. “When it comes to playoff hockey,” says Scott Stevens, an assistant coach with the Wild and a legendary open-ice siege engine, “that’s what’s ramped up the most.”

Take it from 5'9" jumping bean Paul Byron, Montreal’s hits leader with 26 in six games against the Rangers: “People save it in the regular season. It’s a lot easier to hit balls-out in the playoffs.”

No, hits and success aren’t necessarily linked. In today’s analytics-based view, checks are often seen as evidence of a team’s chasing the puck rather than possessing it. This postseason Pittsburgh, Anaheim and St. Louis each barely topped their 201617 averages and yet briskly advanced to the second round in five, four and five games, respectively. Still, through Sunday, all 16 conference quarterfinal participants had increased their per-game hit totals in the playoffs, four had doubled their checking frequency, and five were averaging 40-plus, a dozen more than the regular-season-leading Kings. “People think hitting can be overrated,” says Maple Leafs fourth-liner Matt Martin, the first round’s most prolific checker, with 40, “but they’ve never been hit before.”

Doc Emrick, the NBC broadcaster and narrator of the postseason, gets it. Every spring he tries to recognize the first big moment of physical contact. “You want to establish something,” he says, an explanation applicable to both him and the players. Half an hour after the puck dropped at the Bell Centre on April 12, Emrick went live in Pittsburgh for Game 1 of the Blue JacketsPenguins series. For the first minute of play he outlined the tense history between the teams and prepared the national audience for the physicality to follow. “Can you hit a fast-moving target?” Emrick concluded. “It’ll be fun finding out.”

In Emrick’s eloquent world, hits can sound as if they’re happening in the aisles of The Home Depot (plastered, wallpapered) or in the booths at Denny’s (sandwiched, pancaked). He first used freight train to describe minor league journeyman John Paddock while calling Maine Mariners games in the early 1980s. “John was a guy who could score,” Emrick says, “but he’d also scare the heck out of people.” Once, upon seeing former Flyers defenseman Kjell Samuelsson smash someone into the glass, Emrick was reminded of a certain plush, orange, car-window decoration and delivered the delightful phrase, “Kjell put him up like a Garfield doll.”

The rule book definition is much less colorful. In 1997 the NHL began tracking hits as an official stat-“any legal contact that ... exerts enough force as to prevent the player from controlling the puck, knocks him off the puck or significantly impedes his progress.” But like an umpire’s strike zone, the application is subjective and varies from scorer to scorer. This makes league-wide tracking somewhat unreliable-“Every building’s different,” one NHL captain says-but the number matters far less to players than, say, the abstract impact of getting hammered in open ice.

