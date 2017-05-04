Crosby skates at Penguins practice facility

Mike Sullivan wouldn’t provide much of an update, but the news that Sidney Crosby skated this morning can only be seen as promising for the Penguins and their fans.

“He’s in the process of rehabbing,” Sullivan said, per Bill West of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

The Penguins have an off day today after last night’s big win over the Capitals. But Crosby, who’s been diagnosed with a concussion, skated in full gear at the team’s practice facility.

Last time Crosby got concussion diagnosis, skated on his own next day. He kept skating and undergoing testing. Came back two weeks later. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) May 4, 2017





According to TSN’s Mark Masters, the Penguins put up black drapes to keep reporters from taking any video of Crosby’s skate.

Game 5 of the Caps-Pens series goes Saturday in Washington. It seems unlikely that Crosby would return then. But if the series goes to Game 6 (Monday) or 7 (Wednesday), there could be quite the decision to make.

The Pens lead the Caps, 3-1.



