Cristiano Ronaldo silences boos with chipped stunner as Real Madrid solidifies La Liga lead (Video)

With exactly a week to go until his 32nd birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored just once from the run of play in Real Madrid’s last five league games – and in a 5-0 blowout of Granada at that. He hadn’t been at his best. Chances that he’d typically convert casually had suddenly become challenging.

The ever-demanding Real fans were letting him hear about it, too, occasionally even booing the player who surely will go down as the best in the club’s history. Remember, after all, that Ronaldo became Real’s all-time leading scorer – 384 and counting – in less than half as many games as it had taken Raul to notch his 323.

[ Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every day! ]

Certainly, Ronaldo has evolved in the last few years, maturing from an all-out winger, with a capacity to cut inside and score bags of goals, into a pure striker who scores every bit as much for his decreased mobility. And in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over fifth-place Real Sociedad, cementing the La Liga lead after Barcelona spilled points in a 1-1 tie at Real Betis and Sevilla lost at Espanyol earlier in the day, Ronaldo scored with a chip of such beauty that all was forgiven – for now, at least. He also got an assist. The offside flag took away a second goal and a second assist for the Portuguese.

After a fairly even opening half hour, Ronaldo slipped through Mateo Kovacic, whose finish snuck below goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to put Real ahead in the 38th minute.





In the 51st minute, they reversed roles. This time, the seldom-used Kovacic played Ronaldo in nicely, and the ensuing brilliant chip doubled the score.





In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo served up a delicate free kick that was headed home by substitute Alvaro Morata after Sergio Ramos sailed just under it. But the striker – and Ramos, too – had strayed inches offside before the delivery and the goal was rightly ruled out.

Ten minutes later, with Sociedad down to 10 after Inigo Martinez collected his second yellow card, Real broke away for its third. The ball wound up on the right with Lucas Vazquez, whose pinpoint cross to Morata was headed home authoritatively to Geronimo’s near post.





In the 90th minute, Isco sprung Ronaldo, who thought he had a second but had drifted just ahead of the final defender. The goal was called off again.

With chasers Sevilla and Barcelona failing to win, Real Madrid extended its lead at the top to four points with a game in hand. Should Zinedine Zidane’s men take all the points from their game in hand (at Valencia on Feb. 22), the gap with second-place Barca could be up to seven points over the halfway mark of the La Liga season. And on the strength of Real’s season thus far, that will be a lot for anyone to overcome.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.