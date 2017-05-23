Crawford purse must be worth the risk for Pacquiao - Arum

Terence Crawford wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, whose promoter says the purse must be worth the risk.

Manny Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum says the purse for a potential fight with Terence Crawford must be worth the risk.

Pacquiao is set to defend the WBO welterweight title he won with victory over Jessie Vargas last November against Jeff Horn in July.

Crawford has previously been talked up as a potential opponent and the unbeaten WBC and WBO light welterweight champion called out Pacquiao following his win over Felix Diaz on Saturday.

"[I want] Pacquiao. That's the only fight out there that we are really looking for," Crawford said after his 10th-round triumph.

But Arum told Boxingscene.com: "Manny wants that fight if the money is commensurate with the risk.

"Now, he didn't want to do that fight and make the same money that he would make on a Vargas fight. You can't blame him.

"And now that Crawford is becoming known more, I think that we could anticipate that a Pacquiao-Crawford fight would do a lot more business than Pacquiao-Vargas did.

"[More money is] one of the things that clearly should motivate Manny."