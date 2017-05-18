Coyotes promote Steve Sullivan to assistant GM

The Arizona Coyotes announced today that Steve Sullivan has signed a multi-year contract to serve as the team’s assistant general manager.

Sullivan was most recently the Coyotes’ director of player development. His new role will include being the general manager of Arizona’s AHL affiliate in Tucson, a job formerly held by Doug Soetaert, who was fired last month.

“Steve is a Coyotes alumni who has played over 1,000 games in the NHL,” said Coyotes GM John Chayka in a statement. “He offers a unique and important perspective to our staff. I’m confident that he’s ready to take on this new role with increased responsibilities and I look forward to working with him.”

According to the release, Sullivan will also oversee the Coyotes’ amateur player development staff.



