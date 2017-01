GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The NHL has fined Coyotes forward Peter Holland $3,611 for punching Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat in Saturday night's game in Glendale.

The fine is the maximum allowed for punching an unsuspecting opponent.

Holland was assessed a minor penalty for roughing after the incident at 9:05 of the second period.

Arizona won the game 5-3.