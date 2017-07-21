As the Cowboys turn: Dez Bryant shows up three hours late to facility

The best way to tell the NFL season is getting closer is when there’s an increase in Dallas Cowboys off-field headlines.

There have been plenty to go around this week. As reports came out that the NFL was wrapping up its investigation into Ezekiel Elliott’s various off-field incidents, the Cowboys were dealing with another minor brush fire with another star.

Receiver Dez Bryant showed up three hours late to the team facility and missed the team’s mandatory conditioning test Friday, the Dallas Morning News and NFL.com reported. Bryant is expected to be fined. On Thursday night, Bryant treated his hometown of Lufkin to BBQ and kickball, a great gesture that reportedly cost Bryant about $20,000. Then the next day, he was late to work.

Dez Bryant hanging out in his hometown of Lufkin today. Invited the entire town out for BBQ and kickball. (Photo: @BlueStarBlog) pic.twitter.com/7rG161THRw — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 20, 2017





Bryant had a good excuse, as he was dealing with a sinus infection and headaches according to NFL.com. Jane Slater of NFL.com said Bryant regretted not telling the coaching staff beforehand. Bryant hasn’t been in the headlines at all this offseason and him being late Friday doesn’t seem to be anything too serious. But it’s just always something with the Cowboys.

This will blow over quick. The possible suspension with Elliott is a lot more impactful to the Cowboys’ season than Bryant missing a conditioning run he was likely going to pass anyway. But after this blows over, it’s a good bet there will be another story out of Cowboys camp to talk about.

