Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott OK after minor traffic accident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks the field during an indoor NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Elliott was in the first group of collegians to go through something resembling the NFL playoffs when Ohio State won the national title two years ago. Now the Cowboys rookie is among a handful of young players seeing how the experience translates. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle accident not far from the team's practice facility Wednesday. The rookie didn't miss practice and said he wasn't injured.

Frisco police said there were no injuries in the accident at an intersection about a mile from Cowboys headquarters in the suburb about 30 miles north of Dallas. Police responded, but an accident report wasn't immediately available.

Elliott wouldn't discuss details of the crash, saying "I'm fine, I'm healthy, I'm good, it's like nothing happened. My car is messed. That's about it."

Dallas, the top seed in the NFC playoffs, plays Green Bay in a divisional game Sunday. Elliott was the NFL rushing champion with 1,631 yards.

