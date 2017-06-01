Could Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi be a darkhorse for the rushing title?

Oct 23, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) and Buffalo Bills defensive end Kyle Williams (95) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won 28-25.

One of the breakout stars of the 2017 season, Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi broke out in style. Recording back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances in the middle of the season, Ajayi backed this total up in the penultimate game of the regular season when he once again rusher for over 200-yards — he second of the season against the rival Bills.

Set for an uptick in rushing attempts this season, Ajayi could be set for another breakout performance. Add to this that the passing attack should once again be set up for success and that the offensive line looks to be improved over last season and the recipe for success is there. Another factor that could play a role here is that Miami doesn’t really have another true runner on their roster.

With head coach Adam Gase even stating that Ajayi could earn 350 rushing attempts this season — 90 more than last season — the numbers look to be in Ajayi’s favor. Going off of Ajayi’s average yards per rush last season, Ajayi could record 1,960 yards rushing. That would be an absolutely amazing total especially with such a talented passing attack.

However, it is unlikely that Ajayi will record those rushing totals this season. For one thing, I doubt he has three 200-yard rushing performances again this season. That said, Ajayi is still a darkhorse for the rushing title. Last season’s rushing title was won by Ezekiel Elliott as he recorded 1,631 rushing yards in his first year in the league.

Moving Ajayi’s average rush to around Elliott’s numbers, Jay Ajayi would rush for around 1,750 yards next season. Putting him over the top, Ajayi could be an early favorite to win the title in 2017. That said, look for Ajayi’s rushing total in 2017 to be a more modest 1,500 yards. This will almost certainly be due to the overall strength of the passing attack.

Still though, fans of the Miami Dolphins should not overlook Jay Ajayi when considering rushing title favorites. If Ajayi does get the chance to run for days, then the Miami Dolphins could be home to the NFL’s rushing champion for the 2017 season.

