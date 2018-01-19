Coroner rules Hilinski death was suicide

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski throws under pressure from Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game in San Diego. Hilinski has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 21-year-old Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- The Whitman County coroner has concluded Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Peter Martin says Thursday in a press release that the manner of death was suicide.

The 21-year-old Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. A rifle ''was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found,'' according to the Pullman Police Department.

Hilinski, a backup the past two seasons, was the presumed starter for the Cougars heading into his junior season.

