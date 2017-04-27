Corey Seager ties Joey Gallo for the longest home run of 2017



Maybe in any other year, Corey Seager’s four home runs in April would be pretty noteworthy.

It’s a fantastic start to the year for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop, but he’s competing against the likes of Eric Thames, who either can’t or won’t stop hitting home runs, Aaron Judge, who hits balls so hard you start to feel bad for the inanimate object, and George Springer, who seems to begin every game by going yard.

If Seager wanted to get noticed in a year when baseball may set a new record homers, he was going to need to pull off something special.

Wednesday night in San Francisco he did just that.

In the top of the sixth inning at AT&T Park, Seager took Johnny Cueto deep for a shot that was measured at 462 feet. That ties Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers for the longest homer of the year.

Gallo’s moonshot nearly took out a popcorn wagon on the concourse. Seager chose to go the more traditional route. He took a 3-2 pitch from Cueto to the deepest part of the ballpark — straightaway center field — and still put the ball a few rows up.

This on a night when the ball wasn’t particularly flying around the field. Both teams were scoreless until Seager’s blast with Dodgers’ starter Alex Wood going half the game before he gave up a hit.

In recent years it seemed like there were more reasons than not to fear pitchers around the big leagues. Now it appears the batters are swinging back at them — with ferocious power, too.

