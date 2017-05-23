Corey Dickerson is baseball's hottest hitter

Through the first four seasons of Corey Dickerson’s career, one facet of his game appeared an immutable fact: He was a black hole against lefties. From 2013, when Dickerson played in 69 games as a rookie for the Rockies, through 2016, his first season with the Rays, Dickerson slashed .244/.290/.354 with six homers in 310 plate appearances when he lacked the platoon advantage. Conversely, he mashed righties to the tune of a .288/.334/.552 with 57 homers in just shy of 1,100 plate appearances. Heading into his age-28 season, it seemed safe to say Dickerson was lethal on the long end of a left-right platoon, but couldn’t be trusted with a southpaw on the mound.

Last season added another checkmark against Dickerson’s viability as an everyday player. After spending the first four seasons of his career in the thin mountain air, it was fair to wonder how he would handle trading Coors Field for Tropicana Field as his home park. After all, Dickerson hit .360/.414/.679 at home during his tenure with the Rockies. Those fears appeared founded after he hit .213/.273/.377 at his new home in Tampa last year. Without 81 games at Coors to keep him afloat, and with his issues against lefties still acute, Dickerson entered the 2017 season as untrustworthy as ever.

It only makes sense, then, given the nature of baseball, that Dickerson is having the best season of his career. He’s slashing .345/.394/.644 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, 23 RBI and 31 runs. Through Monday, Dickerson leads the majors with 60 hits and 112 total bases, and his .345 batting average is tops in the AL. He’s on pace for 40 homers, 44 doubles, 218 hits, 81 RBI and 110 runs, all rounded down to the nearest whole number. Should he maintain that pace, he’d be the fourth player in MLB history to hit all five of those thresholds in the same season. The other three are Lou Gehrig, Rogers Hornsby and Chuck Klein, who did it twice. That’s pretty good company for a guy who, two months ago, seemed no better than a platoon player who couldn’t buy a hit in his home stadium.

Dickerson has shed his platoon label and is now thriving against lefthanded pitching. He has still been better on the road, where he’s slashing a Ruthian .359/.405/.705, but the Rays can live with him hitting .333/.385/.594 at home. What’s more impressive, though, is what he has done against lefties. Dickerson carries a .365/.421/.577 batting line with one homer and six doubles against lefties this season.

It’s impossible to overstate how dramatic a change this is. Dickerson hit .244/.290/.354 in the first 310 plate appearances against lefties of his career. Assuming a normal distribution of right-handed and left-handed pitcher opponents, 310 trips to the plate against lefties translates to about two full seasons. Dickerson wasn’t just bad against lefties. He was one of the worst hitters in the league against them. From 2013 through 2016, Dickerson amassed a .285 wOBA (weighted on-base average, designed to measure a player’s overall offensive contributions per plate appearance) with lefties on the mound. That ranked 229th out of the 267 players who had at least 300 plate appearances against lefties across those four seasons. This year, his .433 wOBA against lefties is good for 19th in the league.

A quick look at Dickerson this year compared with previous seasons can rule out small-sample variance as the driver of the change. Let’s start with the still frames. The following screenshots are in chronological order, with one per season beginning in 2015.

2015:

2016:

