Cordrea Tankersley will contend for starting spot with the Miami Dolphins

Expected to have one of the biggest positional battles in all the NFL this season, five different players could all be in for a fight to earn a starting spot at cornerback this season for the Miami Dolphins. While Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard are the expected favorites to land the starting roles, Bobby McCain, Tony Lippett and newly drafted Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will all be involved in the battle.

While Lippett, Maxwell, and Howard all have starting experience from last season and McCain should once again be the Dolphins choice at nickel corner, Cordrea Tankersley has pure talent and skill that should put him in the race to earn a starting position. Under the assumption that Xavien Howard remains healthy, he should be the number one or two cornerback this season.

Working off of that assumption, the battle for the final position will be between Maxwell, Lippett, and Tankersley. Considering how inconsistent both Maxwell and Lippett have been at the position, Tankersley could be the best choice. Despite being a third round pick in this past NFL Draft, any other year, Tankersley would have probably been taken in the second or even first round.

Considering he has the size and speed needed to play the position, Tankersley also provides the youth and is the future at the position. With Maxwell entering the final year of his expensive contract and Lippett still just being a converted wide receiver, Tankersley will need to be the man sooner rather than later. Why not get him the starting experience he needs as soon as possible?

While Tankersley has his share of weaknesses, he is still a player that is developing. Possessing the needed experience from his time as a starter with the Clemson Tigers, starting this season with the Miami Dolphins would allow Tankersley to learn on the fly. While it is a risk, so is depending on either Lippett of Maxwell for extended periods of time.

Given that the cornerback position is now one of the weakest on this team, the Miami Dolphins need to get their young players on the field to see if they have the talent and skill needed to start for years to come. Addressing this situation now rather than later could save the team a lot of headaches as it tries to once to again make the playoffs in 2017 and beyond.

