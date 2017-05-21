Conte: Arsenal favorites in FA Cup Final – Chelsea needs “the right fire”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thinks Arsenal’s desperate need for a positive finish to the season has his Blues an underdog in Saturday’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues battered Sunderland 5-1 on Sunday to set the Premier League record for wins in a single season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won but saw its run of 20 seasons with a Top Four finish end thanks to Liverpool’s win over Middlesbrough.

Our own Joe Prince-Wright was at Stamford Bridge for Conte’s post-match briefing.

“If you ask me who is the favorite now, I can tell you it is Arsenal because Arsenal now has the possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must play with great patience. We must find in ourselves the right motivation, the right anger because the game can be very difficult for all of these reasons. “We must have our antenna very high and to prepare in the right way. I’m not talking about the tactical game. I’m talking about the right fire and motivation in our heart. If we have this in the same proportion with Arsenal or more, we have the possibility to try to win and do the double.”

Not sure about that underdog take, considering Arsenal may be more desperate but they’ll also be facing more pressure. The Gunners have proven they don’t always answer that bell, and champions Chelsea have dealt well with pressure quite well.

