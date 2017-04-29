Conte can't guarantee Hazard stay as Madrid circle Chelsea star

Eden Hazard is contracted to Chelsea until 2020 but Antonio Conte knows anything is possible in football.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte cannot guarantee Eden Hazard will be at the club next season amid links with European champions Real Madrid.

Hazard has enjoyed another fine Premier League campaign as Chelsea close in on the title and it has reportedly alerted LaLiga giants Madrid, who are ready to take the Belgian star to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Chelsea until 2020 but Conte knows anything is possible in football.

Hazard: I think about titles - not hat-tricks

Hazard: I'm not right for Chelsea captaincy

"I think that it's impossible for me to take this responsibility, but not only for Eden but for every single player," Conte said ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton.

"In this situation it's the club who have the final decision.

"I don't think that this idea is in the mind of the club [to sell Hazard]. I think we have to improve the team, to reinforce the team. But you know that, in football, there is also the will of the player. The future, I haven't a crystal ball, no."

Conte added: "I think that everything is possible, everything is possible in football."

"I think Eden is very happy to stay with us and work with us," he continued. "I think his family is very happy to stay here and play for this team, for this club.

"The fans love him and I think there are a lot of positive things that bring him to stay here and to try to reach the best with this club.

"Don't forget, the target of this club is to try to win in every competition we play in."

In the Premier League this season, Hazard has scored 15 goals and tallied five assists for table-topping Chelsea.