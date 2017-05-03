Conspiracies, Milbury on Subban and Kovalchuk's return (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

8. It’s time for some Game 3-ry!

Who could have known that the “Alex Ovechkin tried to kill Ron Hainsey with a polonium-laced flubbed one-timer” would have been only the tip of the iceberg?

Yeah, like the “I’m With Her” crew who can’t stop tweeting about or devoting their nightly MSNBC shows to Russian involvement in the U.S. election, Pittsburgh sports writers seem to have gone off the deep end with their hate of Ovechkin.

Who knows how deep the rabbit hole goes? Rob Rossi, a writer for Upgruv (pron. “oop-gruv”) suggests that Ovechkin, not content with putting Hainsey on the shelf, also conspired with Matt Niskanen, Barry Trotz, the saucer people and the reverse vampires to try to murder Sidney Crosby as well. And wouldn’t you know it, it worked!!!!!!!!

Like Rossi, Pittsburgh homers I mean reporters including Josh Yohe and Kevin Gorman have reason to believe may be a boogeyman or boogeymen at work, and yinz are blind if yinz can’t see it.

What sort of Kompromat Ovechkin may have on Niskanen, who used to be Crosby’s teammate for pete’s sake, has on these guys to make them focus in on playing a physical game against Crosby we may never know. Maybe it was video of how bad Niskanen was on the man advantage in the first two games (a.k.a. The PP Tape) but until we get some more concrete evidence, we just can’t be sure.

Certainly, now that Crosby is potentially out for the series in what was absolutely not in any way an unfortunate accident that results from one guy trying very hard to dispossess arguably the best player in the world of the puck, in a prime scoring area, and another being in the same general area for the unfortunate aftermath.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

And certainly certainly, a guy like Rossi would never have written apologia on behalf of Nice Guy Matt Cooke a year after he effectively ended Marc Savard’s career and tried to do the same to Ryan McDonagh. No, absolutely not.

7. The Selke ceiling

Speaking of poor Sid Crosby, NBC had a really great video package at the beginning of Monday’s Game 3 in which it showed how good Crosby is at literally everything to do with hockey. And it got me thinking: Crosby really ought to have a Selke on his shelf by now, right?

Like, he’s probably going to have to wait a few more years since he’s still scoring by the bucketload, but if you’re going to tell me he’s not one of the four or five best defensive players alive, that says to me you’re not paying a lot of attention to this sport.

And yet, the highest he’s ever finished in Selke voting was last season, when he ended up seventh. My theory: It’s because he had only 85 points in 80 games. Which for him is incredibly bad, the lowest points-per-game of his career.

The thing with the Selke is that there is now, seemingly, a ceiling for how many points you can score before you were too good offensively to have been considered good defensively. Which is dumb as hell, of course. But people don’t want to accept that you can be elite at both ends of the ice.

I looked it up and the median Selke winner in the cap era had 27 goals and 70 points. And those were the heyday of Crosby and Malkin going off and racking up 100-plus points, so by comparison he must have been doing something to have fallen behind the pack. Also, you have to be a center, but you already knew that.

So who’s the guy, statistically, who’s most likely to win the Selke this year? Kesler’s closest to both those numbers, and given how bad the media wanted to name him MVP of the series for matching up against Connor McDavid (and only kinda getting caved in), I bet his 22-36-58 goes a long way.

Then again, he’s up against three-time winner Patrice Bergeron, so that has to come into the discussion as well. And Bergeron will probably win for lack of a better option.

But seriously, Crosby.

6. That Zaitsev contract

It’s not very good. I don’t get the seven years. I don’t get the $4.5 million. Statistically he scans like a No. 4/5 defenseman who got thrown into a bigger role than he actually earned, and the fact that he’ll be 26 in October doesn’t portend good things for the second half of this contract.

Read More