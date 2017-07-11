Conor McGregor’s explicit, not-so-secret wardrobe message aimed at Floyd Mayweather Jr.

There was no shortage of drama at the Staples Center for the first of four Mayweather-McGregor press conferences.

This included some interesting wardrobe statements by both fighters.

McGregor wore a snazzy three-piece suit with the calculated words “F*** you” making up the pinstripes of the ensemble.





The Irishmen would later say that he has a deep interest in fashion due to its similarity with fighting.

“Fighting and fashion are very similar,” McGregor said. “It’s all about attention to detail, the small detail is everything. It’s another adventure of mine.”

Conor McGregor on his unique "F*** You suit. #MayMacWordTour pic.twitter.com/r4hRZYvdqs — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) July 11, 2017





The UFC lightweight champion, who was his usual boisterous self, took a jab at Mayweather’s choice to wear a tracksuit and recent reports of the fighter’s tax troubles.

“He can’t even afford a suit anymore,” McGregor said with a wry smile on his face.

McGregor also noted that his own line of suits will be coming out soon.

Conor McGregor: "he is in a fookin track suit, he can't even afford a suit anymore" The No Money Team? #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/GgaP9F56sd — Planet Schumi (@Scuderia7) July 11, 2017





In response to McGregor’s several chirps, Mayweather pointed out that McGregor is the one that had to switch styles in order for the fight to happen.

“I’m the A-side,” Mayweather said. “That’s why this [expletive] had to come to the boxing ring.”

“He looks good for a seven-figure fighter; he looks good for an eight-figure fighter, but [expletive], I’m a nine-figure fighter,” he added.

Aug. 26 can’t come soon enough.