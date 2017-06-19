Conor McGregor's sparring partner: 'Floyd will beat him up so badly, they’ll stop the fight'

Chris van Heerden left South Africa and moved to the United States, leaving behind the comfortable life he’d built to pursue a dream of becoming a major player in boxing.

His is a story not unlike millions of immigrants over the years, many of whom made it, others of whom did not.

Van Heerden’s dream, though, differs significantly from others because of a chance encounter with a mixed martial arts fighter.

And in the process, he unexpectedly found himself in the middle of a media storm.

The 30-year-old is 25-2-1 with 12 knockouts. The most notable name on his resume is budding superstar Errol Spence Jr., the IBF welterweight champion who stopped van Heerden in the eighth round of a scheduled 10-rounder on Sept. 11, 2015 in Toronto.

His life changed, though, when he met UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and had two sparring sessions with him. It came just prior to McGregor’s rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 last year.

He said he was asked by owners of a Southern California gym to spar with McGregor, who will fight superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 in a pay-per-view show that could break the all-time sales record.

There were two sessions over a period of four days last July, van Heerden told Yahoo Sports.

“I was approached by the gym owners and I made it very clear that I didn’t want any footage out there,” he said. “I was out of shape, I’d just come off holiday and I was just trying to help Conor. He didn’t pay me one dime, not one dollar. He just asked me if I could move around with him, because at that time, he was getting ready for the rematch with Nate Diaz and he wanted a big southpaw to work with.

“Me being from South Africa and coming to America, I knew the first thing people were going to ask was, ‘Who is this guy Conor is working with?’ That was around the time the whole Mayweather-Conor thing got serious. I saw the marketing aspect of it, but Conor didn’t pay me and I helped him. And that first occasion was beautiful.”

Conor McGregor held two sparring sessions over a period of four days last July with boxer Chris van Heerden. (Getty Images) More

Life changed for van Heerden after the second, three days later. A video crew showed up with McGregor, who at that time held the UFC featherweight title.

Van Heerden again said he reiterated that he didn’t want video of the session publicly released because he was still working his way into shape.

“The gym owners asked me if they could film it and I’d made it very clear my position, that I didn’t want anything out there,” he said. “This wasn’t about me beating him up or him beating me up or whatever. I was just getting back in the gym and I was just helping Conor.

“An hour later, my phone started crashing. I looked at my phone and I saw this footage on TMZ. I asked the gym owners and they said, ‘We asked Conor because it would be good for the gym.’ ”

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017





He wasn’t thrilled, but he was dealing with it. A few days later, though, van Heerden was angry. He said McGregor released edited footage of the sparring session that van Heerden says didn’t reflect what happened.

It was made to look as if McGregor was beating van Heerden up, and it didn’t sit too well with van Heerden.

“You can imagine the press: Everyone was killing me,” van Heerden said. “I’m from South Africa, sir, and I came to America hoping to follow my dreams. Conor put that edited video out and it made me look bad. I told him, ‘I don’t appreciate that. I was doing you a favor, because I’m not your sparring partner and you didn’t pay me. I did you a favor because you asked me to help you.’ ”

So van Heerden has released the entire footage of their sparring session in an attempt to clear the record, so to speak.

