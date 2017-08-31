Conor McGregor praises Floyd Mayweather's 'strong tools' in Instagram post

Despite losing by 10th round TKO to Floyd Mayweather last Saturday in their highly anticipated showdown in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor has seemingly been in high spirits. After the loss, he immediately discussed ways he could get better as a fighter and showed up at the post-fight news conference with a huge smile stretched across his face and a bottle of Irish whiskey in hand.

That’s what a $100 million payday will do for you.

But McGregor has continued to be open and honest about the fight and the UFC lightweight champion took to Instagram to deliver a lengthy message about his fight with Mayweather, his conditioning failing him and went as far as to suggest that Mayweather could have a future in MMA, if he wanted to.

In the post, McGregor suggested that a longer training camp could have benefitted his conditioning.

“A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight,” the 29-year-old said. “I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision, and I am proud of everyone of my team for what we done in the short time that we done it.”

He also complimented Mayweather and wished him well in retirement. But notably stated that the 40-year-old possessed “strong tools” that could benefit him if he had ever decided to give MMA a try.





“Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match,” McGregor continued. “Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter. Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure.”

With the super fight in his rearview mirror, McGregor will soon turn his attention back to the UFC, where it appears a third fight with Nate Diaz awaits.