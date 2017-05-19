Conor McGregor applies for boxing license in Nevada

Conor McGregor is one step closer to a potential boxing debut: ESPN reports McGregor has applied for his license in Nevada.

With hype building toward the possibility of McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather at some point down the line — and UFC president Dana White announcing this week that he and McGregor agreed to a deal for the bout — the application to box, presumably in Vegas, would seem to be an indicator of where this is headed. McGregor’s application was missing necessary medical documents, which will be requisite for his consideration by the state committee.

“Conor is intimately familiar with our licensing procedures, having fought here multiple times for the UFC,” Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “When he has time, and all sides have come to a contractual agreement, I'm sure he will fulfill our requirements, and we look forward to having him fight in Nevada.”

McGregor had previously been ineligible for a boxing license due to a fine he incurred last year.

Bennett also said he expected a McGregor-Mayweather fight to be approved by the NSAC should the parties get that far.