Connection: What Raiders GM McKenzie Learned In Green Bay

There is a ton of hype coming into the 2017 season for the Oakland Raiders, which is due to general manager Reggie McKenzie. The man that won two executive of the year awards last year is a main part of why the Raiders franchise did an abrupt about-face and started headed in the right direction so quickly. But, where did he get his formula from? Where did he learn his tactics from? How did he get the franchise headed in the right direction so quickly? Well, it all starts with one man, Ted Thompson.

Reggie comes from the Thompson lineage of GM’s and it definitely shows. His imprint shines through more often than not with this young Raiders team. Both know that you can wait on certain positions and therefore don’t value them as highly as others. For instance, running back and inside linebacker, but we already know this. Also, they are both very good at evaluating talent, especially on the back-end of drafts.

Additionally, Reggie learned the art of trading back during the draft and accruing more talent. In return, giving them more chances of finding value on talent. Although, Thompson does it much more often than McKenzie. I wish Reggie would do more of. Though, in recent years Reggie changed the Thompson way by adding more people in free agency, which was a must, given the exuberant amount of cap space the Raiders had after getting the books right in the first few years of his tenure.

Again, McKenzie has more often than not, followed the line of thinking that made the Packers successful. His ability to identify talent, not only during the draft, but waivers and castoffs from other teams is another reason why he is so successful. For example, finding Perry Riley Jr. and David Amerson the year before are just a few examples.

Another thing that Thompson does incredibly well is he doesn’t usually draft for need. This previous draft Reggie McKenzie followed this tactic perfectly. The Raiders are at this moment weak at the inside linebacker and defensive tackle positions. Yet, during the draft they took the best player available instead of reaching for players. While this seems counterintuitive to stack positions instead of putting players where they need them, it falls perfectly in-line with what both want to do. They aim to build value at premium positions and find value at others, which helps Reggie do what he wants to do, just win baby, win.

