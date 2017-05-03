Conn Smythe Watch: Who's leading NHL playoff MVP race?

Welcome to the Conn Smythe Watch, our look at the MVP candidates in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll revisit this feature now and again throughout the postseason.

A note on this first edition on a candidate named Sidney Crosby. The 2016 Conn Smythe winner is out for Game 4 against the Washington Capitals with a concussion, and uncertainty about his status has him outside the top 10 for the moment. Ditto Jake Guentzel, whose numbers have been generated by Crosby’s play. Let’s wait and see what happens, and by that we mean we hope to see Crosby again in the postseason.

Here’s how we see the field through Tuesday night’s games. Please keep in mind that for the Conn Smythe Watch, we weigh candidates more if their teams appear headed for advancement. Also keep in mind that we’re ranking these players with the Professional Hockey Writers Association’s potential voting favorites in mind.

Here are the top 10, as we see them now:

10 – Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks

He’s scored in five of their seven games, and has eight points overall in the postseason – including a team-best six goals. Silfverberg is earning comparisons to Daniel Alfredsson, because we have to always compare Swedes with Swedes and Russians with Russians and so on.

9 – Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

The Capitals center has 10 points in nine games, with five points on the power play. But if Washington advances, his “speaking up in the locker room” after Game 2 against the Penguins will become legendary, even if he didn’t order the Code Red.

8 – Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

A star-making postseason for the Predators forward, has he has seven points in eight games and leads their dominating line with Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen. His two third-period goals to tie the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 last round were critical.

7 – Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

The outstanding defenseman has eight points in nine games while averaging 30:16 per night and driving possession like he’s its chauffeur. Not bad for a dude with a fractured foot.

6 – Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues

Some of the luster has flaked off the golden boy of Round 1, but Allen’s numbers remain stellar (.936, 2.05). If the Blues are going to rally in their series against the Nashville Predators, he’s going to have to lead them.

5 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Geno leads all scorers in the playoffs with 15 points in eight games, just ahead of Phil Kessel (12 points) and Sidney Crosby (11 points) and Jake Guentzel (10 points), which is to say that the Penguins score a lot. He has multiple points in six of those eight games.

4 – Cam Talbot, Edmonton Oilers

OK, this requires some creative accounting. Take out the 11 goals he gave up in Game 3 against the Ducks and Game 4 against the Sharks, and Talbot has given up one goal or less in four of seven games. He’s done what he’s done all season: Provided the backbone of the Edmonton defense.

3 – Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Hail to the King, baby. The Rangers goalie has been their best player in a vast majority of their nine games, posting a .937 EV save percentage and yielding two or fewer goals in six of those games.

2 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

The feel-good Conn Smythe candidate, with the numbers to back it up. He went from odd-man out when rookie Matt Murray took the crease to emergency replacement when Murray couldn’t start the postseason. Now, he has a .940 save percentage at even strength in winning six of eight games. If the Penguins advance without Sidney Crosby, his stock rises even higher.

1 – Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Yes, he’s playing behind the best collection of defensemen left in the postseason – he’s faced 232 shots in eight games, which is seventh in the playoffs – but wow, has Rinne been stellar. His .953 save percentage leads all goalies, as does his 1.33 goals-against average. The Predators are getting a total team effort in leading the Blues, but the foundation for that effort has been their dominant netminder. He’s the MVP of the playoffs, thus far, with his team one win away from advancing.

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

