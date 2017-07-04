Confusion over Gordon Hayward's decision sent NBA Twitter into conspiracy theory-ridden hysteria

The internet is the single greatest thing to ever happen to the NBA offseason. And the single greatest thing it has enabled is NBA Twitter. And NBA Twitter… Well, it might have peaked in the hour between about 2:15 and 3:15 ET on Tuesday afternoon.
That’s because Gordon Hayward chose the Boston Celtics over the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz…
Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017
The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017
Yeah, he probably did, and just planned the order of his phone calls rather poorly…
Gordon Hayward intends to sign with Boston, league source told @TheVertical. @ChrisBHaynes first.
— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 4, 2017
Or not?
Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW.
— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017
Maybe his agent is just trying to save face?
Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it."
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017
WHAT IS GOING ON?!
Couple of league sources now saying teams haven't been notified of Hayward decision yet, and others saying it's done. Sounds like formality.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017
Oh boy.
Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit"
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017
A little after 3 ET, we got word from a team official, Utah Jazz president Steve Starks:
We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship.
— Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017
So as of late in the afternoon on the Fourth of July, Gordon Hayward has not given us his decision. But he did give us a whirlwind hour that was disastrous, befuddling, conspiracy theory-inducing and enthralling all in one.
It began with excitement, then slight suspense. ESPN’s Chris Haynes broke the news at 2:17 ET. For about seven or eight minutes following Haynes’ tweet, many media outlets and fans responded as if it were a done deal, publishing stories, tweeting GIFs and graphics, and so on. But, at least for that brief period of time, not a single other reporter had the scoop. There was no confirmation.
But there was this Isaiah Thomas tweet, which NBA Twitter basically took as confirmation:
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017
And, like clockwork, the confirmations from reporters started to roll in:
Can confirm that Gordon Hayward intends to sign with the Boston Celtics. @ChrisBHaynes first.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017
So did the tweets from players. Al Horford’s might have been completely unrelated to any Hayward news…
Happy Independence Day! #July4th
— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 4, 2017
But Ricky Rubio’s single-emoji tweet seemed to be the corollary to Thomas’:
— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) July 4, 2017
But it’s unclear if Thomas and Rubio were responding to reports circulating on social media, or to info they had gotten from Hayward’s camp, or even to info that had been passed on to them from the same sources that had fed the news to reporters.
Anyway, soon afterward, doubt crept in, and several reports circulated saying that no decision had been made:
Source confirms Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision. The report saying he is headed to #celtics — at least as of right now — is UNTRUE.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 4, 2017
Heat center Hassan Whiteside then tweeted this…
….Stay Woke pic.twitter.com/Yt8x0vpyCI
— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 4, 2017
But Isaiah Thomas was still celebrating:
Isaiah Thomas' wife just posted this. I'm shaking… ☘ pic.twitter.com/V7tbbdHkqV
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017
Meanwhile, basketball Twitter began with realistic explanations for what might be going on:
My guess: Hayward picked the C's, word got out without the Jazz knowing, and they're trying to walk it back so he can tell the Jazz "first."
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 4, 2017
My guess…Think Hayward is pretty clearly done and his camp trying to save face and buy time to inform the Jazz before this blows up further
— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) July 4, 2017
But the news that Hayward was going to “regroup” and “re-evaluate” led to chaos:
Just spoke w/GH'sagent, says his client hasn't made a decision, is "upset someone would report that. He's trying to re-evaluate everything."
— A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) July 4, 2017
The theories got more and more outlandish:
Feel like a source who goes by Rat Piley is behind all of this.
— Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) July 4, 2017
No way this is true, but if this were a Pat Riley planted story to salt Danny Ainge's wound, that'd be the best NBA coup of all time.
— Nick Neuteufel (@Neuteufel) July 4, 2017
*Danny Ainge reads the tweet* "THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE! I NEED CHIPOTLE!"
*Pat Riley grins while Hayward's drinking a mojito*
— Nick Neuteufel (@Neuteufel) July 4, 2017
probably untrue theory: what if he chose Boston, told them not to leak it, they leaked it, and he’s pissed and might change his mind? https://t.co/DhWSG7KsMk
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 4, 2017
But maybe that second theory isn’t so outlandish?
League source tells me "Gordon has changed his mind four times in the last four days"
— Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017
This is a total mess. If only there were ways to announce free agency decisions before the news leaked…
If only there was a way for marquee free agents to publicly announce where they're going at a specified time/place … maybe even on TV
— Jackie Bamberger (@jackie_bam) July 4, 2017
Say what you want, but The Decision:
1. Gave us a clear time when LeBron would announce his choice.
2. Raised a ton of money for kids.
— Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) July 4, 2017
Or maybe Gordon Hayward planned to follow in Kevin Durant’s (and Kyle Lowry’s) footsteps and announce via the Players’ Tribune, but the editorial process has simply been a long, drawn-out slog:
Players Tribune editors really haggling over that headline
— Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) July 4, 2017
Back at Players Tribune HQ, Jeter turns to Durant: "Are we sure Heat is plural?"
— Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) July 4, 2017
we're seeing Derek Jeter's weaknesses as an editor play out before our eyes
— Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) July 4, 2017
We will never forget this glorious, unparalleled hour that NBA Twitter gave us. Never.
