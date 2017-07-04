Confusion over Gordon Hayward's decision sent NBA Twitter into conspiracy theory-ridden hysteria

The internet is the single greatest thing to ever happen to the NBA offseason. And the single greatest thing it has enabled is NBA Twitter. And NBA Twitter… Well, it might have peaked in the hour between about 2:15 and 3:15 ET on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s because Gordon Hayward chose the Boston Celtics over the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz…

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017





Or did he?

The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017





Yeah, he probably did, and just planned the order of his phone calls rather poorly…

Gordon Hayward intends to sign with Boston, league source told @TheVertical. @ChrisBHaynes first. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 4, 2017





Or not?

Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017





Maybe his agent is just trying to save face?

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017





WHAT IS GOING ON?!

Couple of league sources now saying teams haven't been notified of Hayward decision yet, and others saying it's done. Sounds like formality. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017





Oh boy.

Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017





A little after 3 ET, we got word from a team official, Utah Jazz president Steve Starks:

We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017





So as of late in the afternoon on the Fourth of July, Gordon Hayward has not given us his decision. But he did give us a whirlwind hour that was disastrous, befuddling, conspiracy theory-inducing and enthralling all in one.

It began with excitement, then slight suspense. ESPN’s Chris Haynes broke the news at 2:17 ET. For about seven or eight minutes following Haynes’ tweet, many media outlets and fans responded as if it were a done deal, publishing stories, tweeting GIFs and graphics, and so on. But, at least for that brief period of time, not a single other reporter had the scoop. There was no confirmation.

But there was this Isaiah Thomas tweet, which NBA Twitter basically took as confirmation:



— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017





And, like clockwork, the confirmations from reporters started to roll in:

Can confirm that Gordon Hayward intends to sign with the Boston Celtics. @ChrisBHaynes first. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017





So did the tweets from players. Al Horford’s might have been completely unrelated to any Hayward news…





But Ricky Rubio’s single-emoji tweet seemed to be the corollary to Thomas’:



— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) July 4, 2017





But it’s unclear if Thomas and Rubio were responding to reports circulating on social media, or to info they had gotten from Hayward’s camp, or even to info that had been passed on to them from the same sources that had fed the news to reporters.

Anyway, soon afterward, doubt crept in, and several reports circulated saying that no decision had been made:

Source confirms Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision. The report saying he is headed to #celtics — at least as of right now — is UNTRUE. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 4, 2017





Heat center Hassan Whiteside then tweeted this…





But Isaiah Thomas was still celebrating:

Isaiah Thomas' wife just posted this. I'm shaking… ☘ pic.twitter.com/V7tbbdHkqV — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017





Meanwhile, basketball Twitter began with realistic explanations for what might be going on:

My guess: Hayward picked the C's, word got out without the Jazz knowing, and they're trying to walk it back so he can tell the Jazz "first." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 4, 2017