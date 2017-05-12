Conference Finals storylines; Seattle arena funding; Ovechkin effigy (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Starting in net tonight for the Anaheim Ducks, Tyler Bernier (son of Jonathan Bernier). Quick scouting report: Impossible to beat five-hole. Tends to give up the corners, posts, high-side, glove-side, all the sides, etc. [@NHLPA]

• Hockey Canada announced their centralization roster as the women’s team looks to defend their gold medal in South Korea. [The Ice Garden]

• Possible blow to the KeyArena bids in Seattle by asking for $200-million in taxpayer funds? [King5]

• As the conference finals start tonight, take a look at home ice “advantage.” It’s true in almost every sport BUT hockey. [Fivethirtyeight]

• Ducks GM Bob Murray’s biggest move was his most controversial: re-hiring Randy Carlyle. [LA Times]

• Nashville Predators GM David Poile took a gamble on trading for Ryan Johansen, and it paid off. [The Tennessean]

• Great description of Ryan Ellis or the greatest description of Ellis? The defenseman “… looks as though he recently emerged from six months of hermitage in the Smoky Mountains and dressed up for a welcome-back-to-society press conference. Or like he had been awarded the honor of delivering the keynote address at one of downtown Nashville’s many conventions. Specifically, an international expo for leprechaun look-a-likes.” [SI]

• John Gibson managed to shake the yips of playoffs past to help lead Anaheim to the Western Conference Final. [NHL]

• Credit Guy Boucher’s aggressive coaching style is what gives the Ottawa Senators a chance against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Ottawa Citizen]

• The secret to the Penguins success against the Washington Capitals? Mike Sullivan’s use of the neutral zone trap. [Pensblog]

• Boucher is wise to using the trap against opponents as well. Penguins have to turn their focus to puck possession as a counter. [Trib Live]

• Matchups between the Pens and Sens aren’t as straightforward as thought. [TSN]

• Charles Barkley went on NHL Live and called the NHL playoffs “the best thing in sports.” [Awful Announcing]

• Veterans on the New York Rangers embrace for changes, conceding it’s all out of their control. [NY Post]

• Speculating on what’s next for the Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• The Washington Capitals face a ‘massively important’ offseason regarding their pending free agents. [Nova Caps]

• Top three expansion draft candidates for the Caps. [Stars & Sticks]

• Utilizing the 72 hour free agency window to the Vegas Golden Knights have to negotiate with pending free agents. [The Sin Bin]

• Leon Draisaitl had an incredibly playoff run. Will that turn into getting P-A-I-D this offseason? [Sportsnet]

• The University of Michigan spares no expense for its athletes, except if you’re on the women’s hockey team. [NY Times]

• Getting the NHL back in the Olympics has nothing to do with IIHF president Rene Fasel. [CBC]

• Former NHL’er Maxim Lapierre has signed an extension with Swiss club HC Lugano. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Congrats to former NHL’er, current University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato on finishing his college degree. [Wisconsin State Journal]

• Some questions surrounding the Arizona Coyotes and their arena situation. [Five For Howling]