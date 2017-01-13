Condon makes 29 saves, Senators beat Penguins 4-1

Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone skates behind Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Mike Condon made 29 saves to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday night, the Stanley Cup champion Penguins lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 14-19, 2015.

Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, playing for the first time Sunday.

Condon, making his eighth consecutive start, allowed only Conor Sheary's goal. The goalie was at his best in the second period, making a number of big saves, including one on Phil Kessel and another on Nick Bonino. He also got a little help when Scott Wilson rang a shot off the post.

Matt Murray, playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, made 29 saves for Pittsburgh.

Holding a 3-1 lead to start the third, Ottawa held off the Penguins and midway through the period put the game out of reach when Stone scored his 13th of the season.

Frustration was clearly set in for the Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan was given a bench minor and thrown out of the game with just over two minutes remaining.

Notes: The last time the two teams met on Dec. 5, Ottawa allowed a season-high eight goals against and 46 shots. ... The Senators remain without G Andrew Hammond (ankle) and Clarke MacArthur (concussion). D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Pittsburgh D David Warsofsky and C Eric Fehr were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Toronto on Saturday night.