Complete breakdown of The Green Bay Packers 2017 draft

The Green Bay Packers make 10 draft selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Draft season has concluded, now it is time to react! It has been seen before first rounders can bust, while seventh rounders can star. The Packers make 10 selections, with the first four picks Green Bay goes defense, finishing off the final six on offense.

CBS’s Pete Prisco graded all 32 of the teams’ draft, grading the Packers an A.

AROUND COVER32 Draft Results: See who was taken on Day 2 – NFL Draft second and third Round Results 2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results Around the NFL: Reaction to John Lynch’s big Day 1 moves for the 49ers Extended Draft Coverage: Chiefs take risk by trading up for QB Patrick Mahomes with 10th overall pick cover32 Exclusive: Check out this exclusive interview with Damond Talbot, owner of Draft Diamonds

Round 2, pick 1 (from Browns): CB Kevin King, Washington

Only one player came back for the second day of the draft, it was cornerback Kevin King. King was the first pick in the 2nd round, now heading to Green Bay. And is this ever an area of need. After watching the inability to defend the passing game against Atlanta in NFC Championship Game, King can make an immediate impact. The story on King is simple, tall. The 6’3′ corner is tall and may have been a steal at 33rd overall. While some may have preferred to Packers to use the pick on running back, Dalvin Cook, some experts like Mike Mayock said, “This young man is today’s NFL corner. His tape was really fun to watch. … I’m not sure his combine speed and his football speed are the real thing. But the single-high teams, the teams that play a lot of high free safety, are gonna love him. His ability to press and his ability to find the football are even better. … His best football is ahead of him.” King will have the chance to become the starter right away. He may even become the team’s best by year end.

http://

.@UW_Football‘s Kevin King scores the @OpusBank #12Best Moment of the week with his incredible one-handed interception in the end zone! pic.twitter.com/waAfyR2Rv7 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 21, 2016

Round 2, pick 29: S Josh Jones, NC State

While not an area of need, Josh Jones may have been the best available player left, and Ted Thompson just loves that. Much like King, well, all the Packers draft picks, Jones is fast, really fast. Jones will bring his 4.41 clocking time to the secondary that may use him all over the place. Something the versatile Jones can certainly do. The Packers director of player personnel Brain Gutekunst had this to say about the team’s newest corner, “He’s a very good tackler, in space and in the box. He’ll shoot the gap and take on the big guys inside. He has no problem doing that. With Josh, the versatility, that’s exciting for us, the ability to do so many different things.” Jones racked up 109 tackles last season nd will be part of a safety group with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett. Watch for Jones to take the Micha Hyde role, as he is now with the Saints.

http://

Not many players in college football have PBUs vs Njoku and Mike Williams in 2016… NC State safety Josh Jones does! pic.twitter.com/XPWiXo4003 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 20, 2017

Round 3, pick 29: DT Montravius Adams, Auburn

What a day for Montravius Adams, not only did he get drafted but had his son was born the same day. His baby son was born just eight hours before he got the call that would forever change his life. There is some concerned about the energy and heart of Adams as he never lived up to his hype coming out of high school until his last year, when it was, well, money time. NFL.com writer, Lance Zierlein, broke down Adams by saying, “Adams disappointed the scouting community with a pedestrian junior season that lacked passion and production. This season, he played with greater consistency of effort and found his way into the backfield far more often. Can be disruptive off the snap but is not the type of player to recover quickly if beaten early in the rep. He is a rotational defensive tackle for gap-attack defenses, but is unlikely to offer much as a pass rusher.” This pick by the Packers is much riskier than the first two but could be a big addition to the defensive line if the team can get the most out of him.

Read More