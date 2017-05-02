Comparing Theo Epstein's turnarounds of baseball's two most famously cursed franchises

The Red Sox took two out of three from the Cubs this past weekend in a Boston series that was more notable for its symbolism-club president Theo Epstein's first visit to Fenway Park since his current team ended its 108-year championship drought-than its outcome. Epstein of course, was the general manager of the Red Sox when they ended their own 86-year dry spell in 2004. The eternal question to ponder is which of the two championships represents his greater accomplishment.

One can make arguments for either of the two, but even so, it's necessary to acknowledge two key points: First, the playoffs are a crapshoot, and both of these teams might be remembered differently had a break or two gone in a different direction. Second, one executive doesn't win a championship any more than one player does. It takes a team, both on the field and off it, to do so.

This actually simplifies an element of the argument, at least for the moment. In Boston, Epstein was the youngest general manager in the game's history at 28 when he was promoted from assistant GM in November 2002. While generally portrayed as the man in charge and credited with masterminding many of the signature moves that helped the Red Sox win it all, at times he clashed with team president/CEO Larry Lucchino. In Chicago, Epstein has more autonomy as the team president with Jed Hoyer, a former assistant in Boston, the GM. But for the purposes of this this discussion, we can set the distinction aside.

Building the Red Sox

Owner John Henry, who had purchased the team in early 2002, decided that he wanted to take a page from the upstart Oakland A's by using analytics to build a better ballclub. Only after failing to woo A's GM Billy Beane and then former Beane assistant J.P. Ricciardi, by then the GM in Toronto, to spearhead what would later be described as a "Moneyball with money" strategy did he turn to the analytically-inclined Epstein.

Epstein took over a team that had finished second in the AL East for five consecutive years, including wild-card berths in 1998 and ’99, and was coming off a 93-win season in 2002. As good as Boston was, it had spent most of that period having sand kicked in its face by the rival Yankees, who were in the midst of a period in which they won six division titles, five pennants and four World Series championships from 1996 to 2002.

The Sox squad Epstein inherited was not hurting for talent. Starting pitchers Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe had finished 12 in the AL In ERA in 2002 and were two of Boston’s six All-Stars, having been joined by shortstop Nomar Garciaparra, third baseman Shea Hillenbrand, centerfielder Johnny Damon and leftfielder Manny Ramirez. Solid contributors such as catcher Jason Varitek, outfielder Trot Nixon and pitcher Tim Wakefield were on the roster as well. The team did need some work, as DH/first baseman Brian Daubach, outfielder Cliff Floyd (a midseason acquisition) and All-Star closer Ugueth Urbina all reached free agency.

Epstein (and his colleagues) showed great creativity in filling those holes. Casting a wide net to fill the first base/DH slots, he signed David Ortiz, who had been non-tendered by the Twins, traded for Jeremy Giambi and purchased Kevin Millar from the Marlins by disrupting the common transaction protocol-the passing of a player through waivers before he's sold to a Japanese team-with a waiver claim that literally created an international incident. Giambi didn't pan out, but Millar hit 25 home runs and drove in 96 runs and Ortiz proved to be one of the most fortuitous signings in baseball history. Another free agent signing, third baseman Bill Mueller, won the AL batting title in 2003, and a trade with the Reds netted starting second baseman Todd Walker (.283, 85 RBIs). The bullpen situation wasn't solved as neatly, as a closer-by-committee attempt involving free agents Mike Timlin, Ramiro Mendoza and others created a mess that wasn't really solved until Hillenbrand was traded to the Diamondbacks in late May for Byung-Hyun Kim. The 2003 Red Sox won 95 games, their highest total since 1986, but lost to the Yankees in a classic seven game ALCS that ended on Aaron Boone’s home run off Wakefield.

That loss cost manager Grady Little his job, and Epstein took a chance by hiring Terry Francona, who had posted four losing seasons in Philadelphia but who had spent the ’03 season as the bench coach in Oakland, where he was exposed to the usage of analytics in running a team. That November, Epstein made a trade with the Diamondbacks to acquire ace Curt Schilling and would soon attempt another blockbuster to acquire Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez; that deal, which would have sent Ramirez and pitching prospect Jon Lester to Texas and Garciaparra to the White Sox, fell through over the attempts to restructure A-Rod's contract. Epstein did sign free agent Keith Foulke, the 2003 AL saves leader, to be the closer and dealt for the Rockies’ Mark Bellhorn to replace Walker, who had signed with the Cubs, at second base.

